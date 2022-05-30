College baseball: Tech wins C-USA tournament title, earns bid to NCAA Tournament

Louisiana Tech Athletic Communications

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Louisiana Tech right fielder Steele Netterville ripped an RBI-single down the first-base line to bring pinch runner Riggs Easterling home from third as thr second-seeded Bulldogs defeated No. 5 seed UTSA in walk-off fashion, 9-8, to win the 2022 C-USA Baseball Championship title on Sunday afternoon at Pete Taylor Park.



With the victory, Louisiana Tech (42-19) claims C-USA’s automatic bid to the NCAA Baseball Championship and its first postseason conference title since 1987 when the Bulldogs posted a 3-1, best-of-five series victory over Lamar while members of the Southland Conference.

UTSA, meanwhile, fell to 38-20. Both teams, as well as some others from C-USA, will learn of their postseason fate, destination and potential opponents when the NCAA Selection Show airs on ESPN2 on Monday at 11 a.m. (CDT).



Tech held an 8-7 advantage heading into the ninth and brought in star reliever Kyle Crigger to close the door. UTSA, however, refused to go away quietly as first baseman Ryan Flores hammered the first pitch Crigger delivered to the plate high over the wall in right central to tie things up at 8-8.



Roadrunners reliever Braylon Owens, who wiggled his way out of a runner at third and nobody out situation in the bottom of the eighth, pitched himself into a jam in the ninth as he allowed a leadoff single to Louisiana Tech third baseman Logan McLeod.

Second baseman Wade Elliott followed with a sacrifice bunt to move Easterling – who replaced McLeod on the basepaths – into scoring position, and UTSA decided to intentionally walk third baseman Taylor Young to set up a potential double play.

Both runners advanced 90 feet on a wild pitch, and Owens followed with a strikeout to get within an out of getting out of the inning unscathed.

Netterville, however, turned on a 2-2 offering during the ensuing at-bat that got past a Flores at first to spark the Bulldogs’ celebration.



Young was named Russell D. Anderson MVP after going a combined 9-for-21 (.429) with a double, a home run and a team-best six RBI for the week. Netterville, McLeod and centerfielder Cole McConnell headlined Louisiana Tech’s nine-hit performance with two apiece.





UP NEXT

We will host a public selection show watch party at the Davison Athletics Complex at 11 a.m. with doors opening at 10:30 a.m.