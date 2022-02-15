College baseball: Tech’s Feb. 23 home game against LSU sold out

Louisiana Tech Athletic Communications

RUSTON, La. – Louisiana Tech officials confirmed on Tuesday that the Bulldogs home baseball game against LSU on Feb. 23 is sold out.

Tech hosts the Tigers at JC Love Field at Pat Patterson Park next week, marking the first time LSU has come to Ruston in 25 years.

The Tech Athletics Department announced last week that all available chairbacks and first base berm seating areas were sold out through season ticket sales and both home and visiting team pass lists. Tech students were able to begin claiming single game tickets in the Kennel (right field berm) Monday morning and by noon all 500 tickets were claimed for the LSU game.

No additional standing room tickets are available for the contest and all available premium seating game-by-game areas are also sold.

The Bulldogs open the 2022 season this weekend when they host Wichita State in a three-game series Friday through Sunday.

A limited number of single game tickets as well as some of the premium seating areas (Home Plate Suite, Hot Corner Suite) are available for sale for this weekend’s opening series.

Packages for the Home Plate Suite (unavailable for the LSU game) will include 10 tickets and starts as low as $400.

Packages for The Hot Corner (last year was utilized as the Coaches Corner) will include anywhere from 20 to 40 tickets and will start as low as $500 per game (pricing for both Home Plate Suite and The Hot Corner is dependent upon game).



Anyone interested in purchasing the Home Plate Suite or The Hot Corner should contact Avrielle Steward at 318-257-5154 or asteward@latech.edu.



Individuals who selected mobile ticketing should have their tickets on their LA Tech Athletics app mobile account. Individuals who selected hard tickets should in the mail over the next week. Individuals who qualify for parking passes will receive those in the mail prior to the Feb. 18 home opener (either via mobile or mail).