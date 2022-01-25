College baseball: Three BPCC players among top 200 JUCO prospects; season begins Friday

Bossier Parish Community College opens the 2022 season Friday with the first of a three-game home series against DFW Postgrad.

BPCC has three players among the top 200 junior college prospects, according to Prep Baseball Report.

They are Sean Goodwin, Zach St. Pierre and Mason Hammonds.

Goodwin, a 6-foot-6 right-handed pitcher from Niceville, Fla., is a Tennessee transfer. He has committed to Florida Atlantic for the 2023 season.

Goodwin is the brother of Jimmy Nelson of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“Sean is an imposing figure on the mound and has a fastball that reaches the mid 90s,” BPCC head coach Bobby Gilliam said. “He rehabbed from Tommy John last season and has done all the work and then some to come back strong. We are excited to go see him put the work on the field.”

St. Pierre is rank as the No. 77 right-handed pitcher and No. 183 overall.

The Allen, Texas, native was first-team all-conference last season. He was 4-4 with a conference-best 200 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings. St. Pierre has committed to Southern Arkansas.

“St Pierre is a first-class competitor with great stuff,” Gilliam said. “He was a standout player last season and has dedicated himself to be even better on the field and especially in the classroom earning a 4.0 last semester.”

Hammonds, a shortstop from Lindale, Texas, is ranked No. 9 at his position and 107 overall. He hit a team-leading .364 in 2021. He was a first-team all-conference selection.

“Mason is a gifted defensive shortstop that can make any kind of play,” Gilliam said. “He’s also an offensive guy that hits a lot of line drives and finds his way on base.”

BPCC was 23-22 in 2021 and advanced to the Region XIV regional championship game for the first time in school history.

Along with five players from last year’s team signing with Division 1 teams, the Cavaliers have had back-to-back postseason appearances.

It’s the first time that’s happened since 2001 and 2002.

Cole Ketzner, Gabe Cabrera, Gavin Baird and Collin Young are among returning starters.

Ketzner, a catcher from Magnolia, Texas, hit 338 with seven home runs. He was first-team all-conference and first-team all-region last season

Cabrera, an outfielder from the Dominican Republic and Central Florida transfer, hit .312 with five home runs and 36 RBI last season. He is a Marshall committ for 2023.

Young, an outfielder from Magnolia, Texas, hit .250 with six home runs. Baird, an infielder from Angleton, Texas, hit .302 with a .480 on-base percentage.