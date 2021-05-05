College baseball: Three BPCC players make first-team All-Conference

By Charlie Cavell, BPCC Athletic Coordinator

TYLER, Texas — Bossier Parish Community College baseball players Zachary St. Pierre, Daniel Shafer and Cole Ketzner were named to the Region XIV East All-Conference First-Team on Tuesday by a vote of the coaches in the division. Mason Hammonds was selected to the Second Team, while Gabriel Cabrera and Garrett Felix were Honorable Mentions.

A redshirt freshman pitcher from Allen, Texas, St. Pierre posted a 4-2 record and a 5.36 ERA in conference games. St. Pierre, who is the ace of the BPCC staff, logged nearly double the amount of innings (55.1) in conference games than any other Cavalier pitcher. He allowed 60 hits and 33 earned runs, while walking 22 and striking out 77. St. Pierre has committed to Southeastern University in Florida.

Shafer, who is a freshman pitcher from Willis, Texas, is the Cavaliers closer. He had a 2-0 record with five saves in conference games this season. In 14.1 innings, Shafer allowed 18 hits, 11 earned runs, walked eight and struck out 22. He has signed with the University of Texas at San Antonio.

Ketzner, who’s a freshman catcher from Magnolia, Texas, batted .367 with five doubles, one triple and three home runs in conference play. He was second on the team in league play with 17 RBIs.

A freshman from Lindale, Texas, Hammonds is the Cavaliers starting shortstop. He batted .362 with six double and 10 RBIs in league play. Cabrera, who’s been used primarily as BPCC’s designated hitter, batted .333 with six extra-base hits and led the team with 20 RBIs in conference games. Felix, a freshman second baseman from Lafayette, is the Cavaliers lead-off hitter. He batted .330 with four doubles, one triple and drove in 10 runs. He also stole 13-of-15 bases in league play.

BPCC is the No. 3 seed in the Region XIV Sub-Regional Tournament and will take on No. 2 seed Wharton County Junior College in a first-round game on Friday, May 7, at UT Tyler’s Irwin Field. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.