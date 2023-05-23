College baseball: Three Tech players garner All-Conference USA honors

Louisiana Tech Athletic Communications

RUSTON — Jorge Corona, Ethan Bates and Jonathan Fincher received postseason honors on Tuesday as the Louisiana Tech baseball trio were selected to the All-Conference USA Team in a vote by the league head coaches.

Corona was voted First Team All-Conference USA as a catcher while Fincher was named Second Team All-Conference USA as a starting pitcher. Meanwhile, Bates was selected First Team All-Conference USA as a utility player and Second Team All-Conference USA as a relief pitcher.

Corona, who was a second-team selection last season, has started 50 games behind the plate while batting .284. The junior had 27 extra-base hits, including nine home runs and a team-leading 18 doubles. Defensively, he was responsible for 358 putouts and a league-leading 20 runners caught stealing.

Fincher, who was a first-team selection in 2021, has made 18 appearances on the mound with 14 starts while putting together an overall record of 8-4, tying for the most victories of any pitcher in C-USA and 29th most in the country. The primarily Friday night starters has thrown 85.0 innings while punching out 79 batters, tied for the sixth most in the league.

The super senior, who also ranks second in C-USA in strikeout-to-walk ratio (4.94) and walks allowed per nine innings (1.69), ranks top four in program history in career innings pitched, victories, strikeouts, and appearances.

Bates has contributed on the mound and at the plate in his first year with the Bulldogs. He owns a 4-3 record with 10 saves (15th most in the country) while owning a team-best 3.10 ERA in 40.2 innings of work with 51 strikeouts. He has also started in 53 games as a position player, playing second base and designated hitter, batting .269 with 15 home runs (seventh most in C-USA) and a .542 slugging percentage.

Conference USA Postseason Awards

Player of the Year

Nolan Schanuel, INF, Florida Atlantic

Pitcher of the Year

Simon Miller, RHP, UTSA

Freshman of the Year

Grant Jay, OF/C, DBU

Newcomer of the Year

Ethan Mann, DH, DBU

Defensive Player of the Year

Nathan Humphreys, OF, DBU

Keith LeClair Coach of the Year

Dan Heefner, DBU

Assistant Coach of the Year

Micah Posey, DBU

First Team All-Conference

C – Jorge Corona , LA Tech

INF – Nolan Schanuel, Florida Atlantic

INF – Antonio Valdez, UTSA

INF – Brett Coker, Middle Tennessee

INF – Jackson Ross, Florida Atlantic

OF – Cam Fisher, Charlotte

OF – Grant Jay, DBU

OF – Alec Sanchez, FIU

SP – Ryan Johnson, DBU

SP – Parker Smith, Rice

SP – Wyatt Hudepohl, Charlotte

SP – Jaden Hamm, Middle Tennessee

RP – Simon Miller, UTSA

RP – Kyle Amendt, DBU

DH – Ethan Mann, DBU

UTIL – Ethan Bates , LA Tech

Second Team All-Conference

C – Kaden Hopson, Charlotte

C – Josh Killeen, UTSA

INF – Kodie Kolden, DBU

INF – Miguel Santos, DBU

INF – Leyton Barry, UTSA

INF – Jack Dragum, Charlotte

OF – Nathan Humphreys

OF – Caleb Hill, UTSA

OF – Dylan Goldstein, Florida Atlantic

SP – Jonathan Fincher , LA Tech

SP – Luke Malone, UTSA

SP – Braxton Bragg, DBU

SP – Dawson Hall, WKU

RP – Ethan Bates , LA Tech

RP – Brady Rose, DBU

DH – Ryne Guida, FIU

UTIL – Sammy Diaz, UTSA

All-Freshman Team

Grant Jay, DBU

Roylan Quevedo, FIU

Tyler Murphy, Florida Atlantic

Ollie Akens, Middle Tennessee

Patrick Johnson, Middle Tennessee

Jared Vetetoe, Middle Tennessee

Ben Royo, Rice

Nick Hollifield, UAB

Ruger Riojas, UTSA

Lukas Farris, WKU

Dawson Hall, WKU