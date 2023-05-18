College baseball: Torn labrum ends former Haughton star Peyton Stovall’s sophomore season at Arkansas

Former Haughton star Peyton Stovall’s sophomore season is over because of a torn labrum, Arkansas Head Coach Dave Van Horn said Thursday at his press availability.

“He’s done for the year,” Van Horn said. “He’s going to have surgery in the next 10 days. He’s got a torn labrum. It’s not huge but it needs to be fixed. Get him ready for fall ball, late fall.”

Stovall, a second baseman, started 38 games. He batted .253 with four doubles, one triple, five home runs and 35 RBI. He had a .982 fielding percentage on 168 chances.

Last season, Stovall played a big role in the Razorbacks’ post season run to the College World Series

Arkansas was one victory away from advancing to the national championship series. The Razorbacks lost to eventual champion Ole Miss 2-0 after setting up an elimination game with a 3-2 victory.

This season, Arkansas is 38-13 overall. The Razorbacks are 19-8 in the SEC and lead the Western Division by 1.5 games over LSU.

Arkansas is ranked No. 2 in the nation by d1baseball.com and ESPN. Arkansas and Florida ate tied for No. 2 in the USA Today’s NCAA Coaches Poll.

Stovall’s final game this season was an 8-7 victory over Texas A&M on April 29.