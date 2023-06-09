College baseball: Travinski making most of opportunity at LSU as Tigers set to begin Super Regional

Throughout his four years at LSU, former Airline star Hayden Travinski has been a team player and done whatever he can to contribute to the Tigers’ success.

If that meant supporting the team from the bench, so be it. Thanks in large part to injuries, he’s spent a good portion of his career doing just that.

“When we’re not playing, our job is to support the team,” he said of himself and some other teammates who have gone through similar challenges. “Work on what we need to and when we get in there provide for the team and go forward.”

Recently, Travinski has been having a big impact on LSU’s success on the field.

A redshirt junior catcher, he has started 13 of the last 14 games. In three games in the Baton Rouge Regional, he went 6-of-14 with two home runs, one double and five RBI.

LSU is now one of 16 teams left in the NCAA Division I tournament. The Tigers (46-16) take on Kentucky (40-19) in the first game of a Super Regional at 2 p.m. Saturday at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Game 2 of the best-of-3 series is scheduled for Saturday at a time to be determined. Game 3, if necessary, is scheduled for Monday.

Travinski came to LSU in the fall of 2019. He appeared in nine games in 2020 before the rest of the season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In the last three seasons he has appeared in 96 games. At one point, he underwent three surgeries in a 14-month span. He has had three knee surgeries and Tommy John surgery.

During a couple of recent press conferences, including one before the Baton Rouge Regional, he talked about his journey.

“I wouldn’t change anything,” he said. “As tough of a road as it was, as tumultuous as it was, I wouldn’t be in the spot I’m in now had anything been different.”

Travinski, who played his senior season at Airline after transferring from Loyola where he was a district MVP, doesn’t deny there were some down times.

“I just fell out of love with the sport because I wasn’t able to play it,” he said. “It’s something I’ve done my whole life. When you get that taken away from you it’s kind of shocking a little bit.

“So it took me a little while to build back those feelings like wow, I really love doing this. I think that attitude has brought what has come forth now. But yeah, it was tough to be out there and not provide for the team. I think was the biggest part.”

Travinski said he did think about entering the transfer portal.

“I definitely debated it,” he said. “But when it comes down to it, when you looked at our roster there wasn’t much that could really compare. Obviously I think we’ve lost some people but from a depth standpoint it’s the most deep team we’ve had in a long time. So I knew that would be special. I really just love the group of guys.

“It was important for me to see it through because I came here with a goal of winning a national championship. And we had a few tough years but I think this was our best chance to go after that goal. So I didn’t feel like it would be the right move necessarily. Even with the situation I’m in I didn’t want that to affect anything. I just wanted what was best for this team and for us to win.”

Travinski said being around people that supported him like teammates and coaches enabled him to reach the point he’s at now,

“Just doing it again and having that kind of like sense of joy and gratefulness,” he said “I think gratefulness has been the biggest change throughout my life because you never know when this is going to be my last swing.”

Travinski has appeared in 34 games and started 18 this season. He is batting .427 with five doubles, 10 home runs and 29 RBI.

Travinski didn’t hit his first home run until April 23 and it was a big one. Pinch hitting, he smacked a three-run blast with two outs in the top of the ninth to give the Tigers a 7-6 victory over Ole Miss.

Since LSU’s series against Auburn in early May, Travinski has been a mainstay in the Tigers’ lineup.

In addition to the support he has received, Travinski said he never lost confidence in himself.

“I’ve never doubted what I can do,” he said. “I had a problem in the past really trying to force things and make something happen versus now I know what I’m capable of. I trust myself and when I get out there I just want to let it happen.”

One of the biggest reasons for LSU’s success has been the closeness of the team, Travinski said. That has been especially true of the Tigers’ deep catcher position.

Travinski said he and Alex Milazzo, who has started 20 games, support each other regardless of who is behind the plate.

LSU and Kentucky faced off in a three-game series April 13-15 in Baton Rouge. The Tigers won the first game 16-6 and the Wildcats took the second 13-10. LSU rallied to win the third game 7-6.

Travinski got two at-bats in that series, one as a pinch hitter and the other when he was subbed in late at catcher.

He will get a chance to make much more of a contribution this weekend.

LSU Head Coach Jay Johnson isn’t surprised Travinski has made the most of his opportunity.

“He’s very gifted in terms of his size and physical strength,” Johnson said after LSU’s final victory over Oregon State in the regional. “He loves hitting. And I think what the great part about this has been is that I was watching everything that was happening before we actually kind of put him in there.

“You’d taken this talented guy that figured out a process to develop, to get him to that point. And then he’s got nothing to lose. And those guys with talent that have nothing to lose, that have the right plan, they can be scary. And he’s in that mode right now.”