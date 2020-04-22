College basketball: Another Red River standout signs with BPCC

Jaylen McDonald, a second-team Class 2A All-State selection, has signed with BPCC.

The 6-foot-3 McDonald averaged 18.4 points last season for a team that won the District 3-2A championship and reached the semifinals of the playoffs.

A first-team All-District selection, McDonald will be playing for new interim head coach John Anthony Anglin. Anglin replaced Chris Lovell, who is now the head coach at East Texas Baptist.

Three members of the state runner-up Red River girls team — guards Morgan Payne and Danielle Burton and forward Ma’Kaila Lewis — signed with BPCC earlier this year.

Lewis, who averaged 19.3 points and 12.3 rebounds, was the District 3-2A MVP and a first team All-State selection.

Payne was a first-team All-District selection.