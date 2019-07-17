College basketball: BPCC adds 10 signees

Charlie Cavell, BPCC Athletic Coordinator

Bossier Parish Community College Men’s Basketball coach Chris Lovell announced 10 new signees for the 2019-2020 basketball season.

“We are very excited about this recruiting class which includes four D1 transfers, three JUCO transfers, one DII transfer, one graduating senior from high school, and one guy whose been playing FIBA basketball overseas,” said Lovell, who begins his fourth season at Bossier Parish. “It’s a group of high character and hardworking young men. We have brought in a roster that provides depth combined with the length and athleticism that is required to compete in our region and nationally. The fans are really going to enjoy cheering for this team.”

Below are capsules on the 10 new Cavaliers:

Allen Hatchett, Jr. – 6’4” guard from Memphis, Tenn., by way of White Station High School and South Carolina State. Hatchett was a part time starter that played in all 34 games as a freshman at SC State. In 17 minutes per game, he averaged 3.2 points and 2.0 rebounds while adding 19 steals on the season.

Alan Lang – 6’9” forward from Mobile, Ala., by way of Judge Memorial High School in Salt Lake, Utah and Weber State. Lang is the son of current NBA coach and former Duke and NBA player Antonio Lang. He was All-State his senior year at Judge Memorial and saw action in a few games as a redshirt freshman this past season at Weber State.

Willie LaPoole – 6’9” forward from Monroe, La., by way of Ouachita Parish High School and Southeastern Louisiana University. LaPoole redshirted this past season at SLU after a successful career at Ouachita that saw him reach at least the quarterfinals all four seasons. As a senior he averaged 21 points and 11 rebounds per game.

Abraham Makumator – 7’0” center from Accra, Ghana, by way of First Baptist Academy in Naples, Fla., and the University of Illinois-Chicago. Makumator redshirted this past season at UIC after leading First Baptist Academy to 20 wins as a senior. He led the team in rebounds and blocks and was named to the All-Collier County Athletic Conference team.

Diamante “Bam” Brown – 6’7” forward from Columbia, S.C., by way of A.C. Flora High School and Lincoln-Memorial University. Brown redshirted after a preseason injury, but was slated to start at LMU. As a high school senior, he made the All-Region and All-State teams while at A.C. Flora, and won a state title in 2016.

Charlie Cochran – 6’6” wing from Louisville, Ken., by way of Martha Lane Collins High School, Believe Prep, and Olney Central Community College. As a freshman at Olney Central, Cochran averaged 9.5 points and 3.6 rebounds in 19.9 minutes while shooting 40.7% from three-point range with 57 makes on the season.

Aaron Gregg – 6’2” guard from Cedar Park, Texas, by way of Vista Ridge High School and McLennan Community College. Gregg redshirted last season due to injury, but played 25.6 minutes a game as a freshman at McLennan. He averaged 7.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists while shooting 40% from three-point range for the Highlanders.

Isaiah Sulack – 6’6” guard from Knoxville, Tenn., by way of Christian Academy of Knoxville, Believe Prep, and Olney Central Community College. As a freshman at Olney Central, Sulack averaged 11.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.0 assists while connecting on 43 three-pointers. He also added 27 steals on the season.

Elie Kaje – 6’7” forward from Rwanda. Kaje has spent the past three years on the Rwanda Men’s Basketball National Team. During the recent World Cup Qualifiers, Kaje averaged 9.4 points and 7.4 rebounds in 27.3 minutes per game.

Paul King – 5’11” guard from Monroe, La., by way of Ouachita Parish High School. King is coming off a senior season in which he averaged 18 points and seven assists while being named the District 2-5A Most Valuable Player and was a Class 5A First-Team All-State selection. He played in the Louisiana High School Coaches Association All-Star game hosted by BPCC.