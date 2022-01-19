College basketball: BPCC men at home Wednesday; Lady Cavs hit road

The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers host Paris Junior College in a Region XIV men’s game Wednesday night.

Tip-off is 7 in the Billy Montgomery Gymnasium.

BPCC (10-7, 4-4) is coming off a 110-53 victory over the Northwestern State JV on Monday.

The Cavs have dropped two straight conference games.

Paris (12-8, 6-3) is also looking to end a two-game conference skid.

The BPCC women visit Kilgore in a Region XIV game at 5:30.

The Lady Cavs (9-7, 2-4) are coming off a a 71-64 conference victory over Jacksonville on Saturday.

Kilgore (14-4, 4-2) has won three in a row.