College basketball: BPCC men at home, women on road Saturday afternoon

The BPCC Cavaliers host Jacksonville College in a Region XIV men’s game Saturday afternoon at 4.

The Cavaliers (4-4) are coming off an 86-73 road loss to Lee College in their conference opener.

Freshman guard Jeremy Richard and and freshman center Derick Hamilton led BPCC with 15 and 14 points, respectively. Sophomore guard Adrian Walker had 12.

Walker leads the team in scoring at 14.1 points per game. Freshman guard Kendrick Delahoussaye and Hamilton rank second and third, respectively, at 11.5 and 11.3.

Hamilton leads the conference in field-goal shooting percentage at 72.4 (42-58).

Jacksonville (4-5) has lost two in a row. The Jaguars fell to Paris Junior College 65-53 in its conference opener Tuesday. They lost to Houston Christian 83-78 in a non-conference game Thursday.

Jaden Young is the only Jaguar averaging in double-figure scoring at 11.8 points.

The BPCC women open Region XIV play at Tyler Junior College at 2.

The Lady Cavs (5-3) defeated Columbia State Community College 87-73 in their last outing Nov. 27.

Freshman forward Ma’Kaila Lewis scored 29 points. She hit 10-of-13 shots from the field and also had 10 rebounds.

Freshman guard Aaliyah Stevenson had 14 points and freshman guard DaNae Williams 13.

Lewis led the Lady Cavs in scoring average at 16.3 points through the first six games. She also led the Lady Cavs in rebounds at 7.2 per game.

Freshman forward Faith Robinson averaged 14.0 points.

Stevenson was shooting percent 55.2 percent (16-of-29) from 3-point range. As a team, BPCC was shooting 51.2 percent (42-82).

Tyler (6-2) is coming off a 79-75 victory over Grayson College on Nov. 27.

Veonce Powell leads Tyler in scoring at 15.0 points per game.