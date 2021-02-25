College basketball: BPCC men fall to Paris

The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers fell to Paris Junior College 80-62 Wednesday night in The Billy Montgomery Gym.

BPCC dropped to 2-6 with its fourth straight loss. Paris improved to 5-5.

Sophomore guard Paul King led the Cavaliers with 19 points. He was 7-of-20 from the field.

Freshman forward Tutu Majok scored z16 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

Kavon Johnson, who was 7-of-9 from the field, led four Dragons in double figures with 17 points. Yshaad Butcher and Da’May Jones had 14 each.

Turnovers hurt BPCC. The Cavaliers had 13 to just six for the Dragons.

Paris led 37-27 at the half. The Dragons shot 43.2 percent (16-of-37). BPCC got off only 22 shots in the first half, making nine (40.9 percent).

BPCC returns to action Saturday with a 4 p.m. game against Panola College in Carthage, Texas.

The BPCC women visit Panola on Thursday at noon.

The Lady Cavs (3-4) are coming off an 84-78 home loss to Jacksonville College on Tuesday.

Freshman Ma’Kaila Lewis led BPCC with 19 points and 13 rebounds. Majegane Berry also had a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Faith Robinson had 13 points. Jazmin Sanders had 10 points and seven assists.

Jacksonville’s Rylee Lavender led all scorers with 31 points. Kemara Hyson had 21.

Jacksonville put up 36 3-pointers and hit 11. BPCC was 3-of-15.