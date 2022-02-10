College basketball: BPCC men knock off Panola; Lady Cavs rout Coastal Bend

The Bossier Parish Community College men’s and women’s teams won Region XIV games Wednesday night in the Billy Montgomery Gymnasium.

Jaeden Marshall led five Cavaliers in double figures with 24 points in an 82-78 victory over Panola College.

The Lady Cavs crushed Coastal Bend 88-54.

The BPCC men improved to 14-9 overall and 8-6 in the conference. Panola dropped to 19-7 and 10-5.

BPCC’s Christian Caldwell scored 13. Derick Hamilton and Kendrick Delahoussaye had 12 each. Jeremy Richard chipped in 10.

Marshall was 7-of-13 from the field, including 2-for-3 from 3-point range. He was also 8-of-10 from the free throw line.

The Cavaliers attempted just six 3-pointers and made three. Panola was 9-of-27.

BPCC had the advantage at the line, making 23-of-30 to 17-of-21 for the Ponies.

Caldwell led the Cavs with seven rebounds.

BPCC rallied from a 35-30 halftime deficit.

Isaac Jackson, who hit four 3-pointers and made all nine of his free throw attempts, paced Panola with 33 points.

The BPCC women improved to 12-11 overall and 5-8 in the conference. Coastal Bend dropped to 2-22 and 0-13.

Full stats weren’t available for the women’s game late Wednesday.