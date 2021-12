The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers defeated Jacksonville College 87-64 Saturday afternoon in The Billy Montgomery Gymnasium.

BPCC improved to 5-4 overall and 1-1 in Region XIV.

Jaeden Marshall led BPCC with 18 points. Christian Caldwell added 15.

Jacksonville fell to 4-6 and 0-2.

The BPCC Lady Cavs fell to Tyler Junior College 82-45 in their conference opener in Tyler, Texas.

BPCC dropped to 5-4 overall. Tyler JC improved to 7-2.