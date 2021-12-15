College basketball: BPCC men, women at home Wednesday

The Bossier Parish Community College men’s and women’s teams host Delgado Community College in non-conference games Wednesday in The Billy Montgomery Gymnasium.

The women’s game starts at 5:30 p.m. and will be followed by the men’s at 7:30.

The Cavaliers (6-5) will be trying to avenge an 82-77 loss to the Dolphins (5-6) on Nov. 20 in New Orleans.

Adrian Walker, a 6-4 guard from Milton, Fla., led BPCC with 24 points in that game. Jalvin Mitchell and Tylor Harris led Delgado with 25 and 29, respectively.

BPCC is coming off a 70-58 Region XIV victory over Angelina College on Saturday at home.

Jaeden Marshall, a 6-4 guard from Hinesville, Ga., scored 15 points to lead the Cavaliers. Kendrick Delahoussaye, a 5-11 guard from Lafayette, scored 14.

The Lady Cavs (6-5) will be looking for their second victory over the Lady Dolphins (5-6) this season. BPCC won 62-52 on Nov. 20 in New Orleans.

Aaliyah Stevenson, a 5-4 guard out of Captain Shreve, led the Lady Cavs with 19 points.

BPCC is coming off an 89-34 victory over 903 Elite. Faith, Robinson, a 5-10 forward from West Monroe, paced BPCC with 24 points.