College basketball: BPCC men, women knock off conference leaders

The BPCC men and women knocked off the Region XIV leaders Saturday.

The Cavaliers defeated Kilgore College 109-101 in overtime in Kilgore, Texas. The Rangers are ranked No. 2 in the nation in NJCAA Division I.

The Lady Cavs surprised Tyler Junior College 75-71 in the Billy Montgomery Gymnasium. TJC is ranked No. 10 nationally in Division I.

At Kilgore, the game went into overtime tied at 87. The Cavs then outscored the Rangers 22-14 in OT to improve to 13-8 overall and 7-5.

Kilgore dropped to 20-2 and 10-2. Kilgore and Lee College (18-4, 10-2) are tied for the conference lead. BPCC is in a three-way tie for fourth.

Jaeden Marshall led five Cavaliers in double figures with 28 points. He was only 7-of-21 from the field but made up for it at the free throw line, making 12 of 16.

Adrian Walker scored 15, making 6-of-7 shots. He was 3-of-3 from behind the arc.

Derick Hamilton, who leads the conference in field-goal shooting percentage, hit 7-of-8 shots and scored 16 points. He also had seven rebounds.

Kendrick Delahoussaye and Eric McKnight scored 13 each. Delahoussaye also had five assists.

BPCC shot 50 percent from the field (38-of-76). The Cavs made 8-of-17 3-point shots.

Kilgore shot 49.3 percent (33-of-67). The Rangers sank 7-of-21 3-pointers.

Dantwan Grimes led Kilgore with 30 points, including five 3s.

At BPCC, the Lady Cavs improved to 11-9 overall and 4-6 in the conference. Tyler dropped to 18-4 and 8-2. Tyler still leads the conference by a half-game over Blinn (18-2, 7-2).

Ma’Kaila Lewis led the Lady Cavs with 28 points and 11 rebounds.

Aaliyah Stevenson scored 18 points. Faith Robinson grabbed 19 rebounds and scored eight points.

BPCC led 37-36 at the half then extended the lead to 59-52 after three quarters.

Both the Cavaliers and Lady Cavs return to action Wednesday.

The men host Tyler at 7 p.m. The women visit Trinity Valley at 5:30.