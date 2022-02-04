College basketball: BPCC teams fall in conference play

The BPCC men’s and women’s teams both lost Region XIV games Wednesday.

The Cavaliers fell to Tyler Junior College 74-65 at the Billy Montgomery Gymnasium.

The Lady Cavs dropped a 91-65 decision to Trinity Valley Community College in Athens, Texas.

Jaeden Marshall led the Cavaliers (13-9, 7-6) with 34 points. He was 13-of-25 from the field, including 4-of-12 from behind the arch. Marshall also had six rebounds and three assists.

But no other BPCC player scored in double figures. Kendrick Delahoussaye had nine points and Derick Hamilton eight.

Corey Camper Jr. led three Tyler players in double figures with 31 points.

Free throws played a big role in the outcome. The Apaches made 23-of-26 to just 6-of-9 for BPCC. Camper was almost perfect, hitting 15-of-16.

TJC improved to 13-10 overall and 8-5 in the conference.

The BPCC women stayed within striking distance of Trinity Valley for three quarters, trailing 61-50. But TVCC pulled away in the fourth.

Ma’Kaila Lewis led the Lady Cavs (11-10, 4-7) with 24 points and 19 rebounds.

Faith Robinson also had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Briana Peguero led four Trinity Valley players in double figures with 25 points. The Lady Cardinals improved to 16-3 and 7-2.

The Lady Cavs visit Blinn College at 2 p.m. Saturday.

The Cavaliers don’t play again until Feb. 9 against Panola College at home at 7:30.