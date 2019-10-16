College basketball: BPCC teams predicted to finish in bottom half of standings

Charlie Cavell, BPCC Athletic Coordinator

TYLER, Texas — The Bossier Parish Community College Cavalier’s men’s basketball team was picked to finish sixth out of seven teams in the East Zone by the coaches of NJCAA Region XIV.

But the poll doesn’t concern BPCC coach Chris Lovell, who enters his fourth year as the Cavaliers head coach. He’s more concerned with the impact he will have on his players after basketball.

“I’m just glad we weren’t picked last like we have been before,” Lovell said. “It really doesn’t matter where we are picked. It’s about the impact we as coaches can have on these young men because the ball will stop bouncing for them at some point.

“Then, it’ll be about what kind of fathers they’re going to be? What kind of husbands they are going to be? What kind of citizen they are going to be? What kind of God followers are they going to be the rest of their lives? For me, that is the most important thing.

“No one wants to win every game more than me, if you know me, you know that, but at the end of the day my impact on these young men’s lives is what drives me to be the best I can be on and off the court.”

BPCC men’s basketball coach Chris Lovell

BPCC finished 19-13 last season. The Cavs open the season Nov. 2 against the Centenary College JV at Centenary.

The Lady Cavs were picked to finish seventh in Region XIV by a vote of 10 coaches.

“Last year, we came in and we were ranked ninth and finished sixth, so we were happy about that,” said coach Brenda Welch-Nichols, who is entering her second year at BPCC. “We went from an 18-member team last year to an 11 member team this year, so we’re excited to have a smaller group. And, right now we’re undefeated, so it’s great.”

The Lady Cavs finished 13-18 last season. BPCC opens the season Nov. 2 at LSU Eunice.

BPCC women’s basketball coach Brenda Nichols

NJCAA Region XIV Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll:

East Zone

1. Tyler (10) 117

2. Navarro (2) 90

3. TVCC 73

4. Kilgore (1) 63

5. Panola 38

6. BPCC 36

7. Paris 15

South Zone

1. Angelina (5) 108

2. Blinn (3) 94

3. LSC-PA (3) 90

4. Jacksonville (2) 58

5. Lee 51

6. CBC 26

7. Victoria 15

The Region XIV Women’s Basketball Coaches Poll:

1. TVCC (7) 96

2. Tyler (3) 92

3. Kilgore 77

4. Angelina 68

5. Blinn 51

Panola 51

7. BPCC 47

8. Paris 34

9. Coastal Bend 21

10. Jacksonville 16