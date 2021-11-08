Home Sports-Free College basketball: BPCC to honor Decari Markray with Maroon Out game Wednesday

College basketball: BPCC to honor Decari Markray with Maroon Out game Wednesday

By
Russell Hedges
-
9
0

Bossier Parish Community College will honor Decari Markray with a Maroon Out game Wednesday at the Billy Montgomery Gymnasium.

BPCC faces Baton Rouge Community College in a women’s game at 5 p.m. The men’s game between the two teams starts at 7.

The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a free Maroon Out t-shirt. The shirts will be handed out starting at 6.

Markray, a BPCC player and Doyline High standout, was killed in a car accident on Oct. 3.

There will be a presentation for his mother and family before the men’s game tips off.

The Cavaliers began the season Nov. 1 with an 85-64 road loss to LSU Eunice.

They evened their record at 1-1 with a 74-69 victory over the Jarvis Christian JV Saturday.

Jeremy Richard, Kendrick Delahoussye, Eric McKnight and Trent Phillips led BPCC with 12 points apiece. Cari Walker scored 10.

Previous articleOnline Public Comment Period Extended for Social Studies Standards
Next articleLouisiana to receive nearly $6 billion from Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act
Russell Hedges
http://www.bossierpress.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR