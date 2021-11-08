College basketball: BPCC to honor Decari Markray with Maroon Out game Wednesday

Bossier Parish Community College will honor Decari Markray with a Maroon Out game Wednesday at the Billy Montgomery Gymnasium.

BPCC faces Baton Rouge Community College in a women’s game at 5 p.m. The men’s game between the two teams starts at 7.

The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a free Maroon Out t-shirt. The shirts will be handed out starting at 6.

Markray, a BPCC player and Doyline High standout, was killed in a car accident on Oct. 3.

There will be a presentation for his mother and family before the men’s game tips off.

The Cavaliers began the season Nov. 1 with an 85-64 road loss to LSU Eunice.

They evened their record at 1-1 with a 74-69 victory over the Jarvis Christian JV Saturday.

Jeremy Richard, Kendrick Delahoussye, Eric McKnight and Trent Phillips led BPCC with 12 points apiece. Cari Walker scored 10.