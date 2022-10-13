College basketball: BPCC to host first Decari Markray Classic during Thanksgiving week

BPCC is hosting the first Decari Markray Classic this season.

BPCC Head Coach John Anthony Anglin made the announcement Wednesday at the Region XIV Media Day at Trinity Valley Community College in Athens, Texas.

The event will be the first two days of Thanksgiving week, Nov. 21-22. It is named in honor of the BPCC player who lost his life in a car accident just before the start of last season.

“It’s going to be a Region XIV-Region XXIII that we’ll put on as long as I’m the head coach at Bossier Parish Community College,” Anglin said. “We’ve got Navarro College committed to it this year. We’ve already got teams committed for next season.”

BPCC opens the season Nov. 3 at home against the North American University JV at 7 p.m.

The Cavaliers are coming off a 16-14 season that included victories over two NJCAA Division I top-ten teams

BPCC also won a game in the Region XIV tournament for the first time. The No. 8 seed Cavaliers then took conference regular-season co-champion Kilgore College down to the wire before falling 71-65.

“I was very, very proud of the way our guys responded and finished the season,” Anglin said. “It gave us something to build on.”

Four players return from that team — 6-foot guard Kendrick Delahoussaye, 6-3 guard Erin Wright, 6-6 guard/forward Christian Caldwell and 6-5 guard Eric McKnight.

Delahoussaye was the team’s third-leading scorer last season at 10.3 points per game. He also averaged 4.2 assists.

Caldwell averaged 8.6 points and 4.3 rebounds. McKnight averaged 6.0 points and Wright averaged 3.9.

“I’m really excited about this group,” Anglin said. “They’ve been coachable, they’ve really shared the basketball and they’ve really shared the basketball. They’ve worked extremely hard in the short time we’ve been together.”

The new players are a mixture of junior college and Division I transfers and high school players.

“We’ve made some nice additions and I think we’re moving in the right direction,” Anglin said.

Among those are D’Marcus Hall, a former Calvary Baptist player from Haughton. The 6-5 guard/forward transferred from Louisiana-Monroe.

BPCC was picked to finish fifth in the East Zone in the preseason coaches’ poll. Kilgore was picked to finish first.

Lee was picked to win the South Zone.