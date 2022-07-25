College basketball: Demons add Florida prep phenom Hansel Enmanuel

By Jason Pugh, Northwestern State Assistant Athletic Director for Media Relations



NATCHITOCHES – The 10th signee in the Northwestern State men’s basketball Class of 2022 is the most recognizable.

Hansel Enmanuel, an ESPY finalist who participated in the prestigious pro-am Drew League in Los Angeles this past weekend, has signed a national letter of intent with the Demons and first-year head coach Corey Gipson.

Enmanuel is a three-star recruit according to 247Sports.com and On3.com and is the No. 243 prospect nationally according to On3. He was rated the No. 22 overall prospect in Florida after a senior season in which he averaged 25.9 points, 11 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 3.4 blocks per game for Life Christian Academy in Kissimmee.

He is a fierce competitor,” head coach Corey Gipson said. “The way he goes about his business, his preparation, you can just tell he has a way about him. He has a chip on his shoulder to always make a first impression. That’s something that really struck me and the staff. He never takes a second, a minute, a half, a possession for granted. He plays every one like it’s his last. It’s a blessing for us to have someone with that mentality.”

A 6-foot-6 guard who lost the majority of his left arm to amputation after a cinderblock wall collapsed on him at age 6, Enmanuel was nominated for “Best Play” at this year’s ESPY Awards, which were held in Los Angeles on July 20.

A native of the Dominican Republic where he spent his first two years of high school, Enmanuel participated in the Drew League this past Saturday, drawing praise for his athleticism and competitiveness while playing for BB4L.

Enmanuel chose Northwestern State over offers from Memphis, Tennessee State and Bethune-Cookman.

“I am grateful to be part of the team at Northwestern State University,” Enmanuel said. “I am looking forward to a great season and thank you to everyeone who has given me a warm welcome from the NSU family. This is just the beginning.”

Enmanuel joins Reggie Hill, Majok Kuath, Joshua “Greedy” Williams, Isaac Haney, Jalen Hampton, Dayne Prim, Demarcus Sharp, Ja’Monta Black and Jordan Wilmore in Gipson’s first NSU signing class.

“From Day 1, when we mentioned it to the guys who were on the roster, they said, ‘Coach, we love him,’” Gipson said. “They said let’s make him family.”

— Featured graphic by Leighton Kentwell/NSU Basketball