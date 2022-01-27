College basketball: Second-half rally lifts BPCC men past Navarro; Lady Cavs fall to Angelina

The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers rallied from an eight-point halftime deficit to defeat Navarro 57-56 in a Region XIV men’s game Wednesday night in the Billy Montgomery Gymnasium.

BPCC improved to 12-8 overall and 6-5 in the conference. Navarro fell to 11-10 and 5-6 with its fourth straight loss.

Three Cavaliers scored in double figures — Derick Hamilton (12), Rodrell Dryden (11) and Christian Caldwell (10).

Kendrick Delahoussaye had six assists and two steals.

The Cavaliers return to action Saturday at 4 p.m. at Kilgore College.

The BPCC women fell to Angelina College 84-52 on the road Wednesday.

The Lady Cavaliers dropped to 10-9 and 3-6. Angelina improved to 14-6 and 4-5.

Ma’Kaila Lewis led BPCC with 21 points. Faith Robinson added 16.

The Lady Cavs got into a big hole early, falling behind 29-10 after the first quarter.

Sumaiyah Abdur-Rahim led three Angelina players in double figures with 18 points.

BPCC hosts Tyler Junior College at 2 p.m. Saturday.