College basketball: Simmons fills NSU assistant coach vacancy

Matt Vines, NSU Assistant Sports Information Director

NATCHITOCHES – Basketball coach Dave Simmons rejoined Mike McConathy and the Northwestern State staff for the 2018-19 season, and now Simmons has been elevated to an assistant coach position, McConathy announced Friday.

Simmons coached under McConathy as an assistant for seven seasons from 1999-2006 before taking over Southland Conference rival McNeese for 12 seasons as a head coach.

All promotions must be approved by the Louisiana Board of Supervisors, of which NSU is a member.

“He knows our program so well, he knows our kids so well, and he knows exactly what is required to run a program like ours,” McConathy said. “Dave has such knowledge, and he understands players because he was a great player.

“We’re very comfortable working together, and this move makes all the sense in the world. He’s a great coach and a great man.”

Simmons has coached a total of 27 seasons in the SLC. He’s been to five NCAA Tournaments, including both of NSU’s NCAA Tournament appearances, including the No. 14 seed Demons upset of No. 3 seed Iowa in 2006.

Simmons filled the vacancy left by assistant coach Bill Lewit, who accepted the top assistant position at UT Martin.