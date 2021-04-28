Men’s college basketball: Tech adds Louisiana native to roster

By Kane McGuire, Louisiana Tech Assistant Athletic Director/Athletic Communications

RUSTON – LaDamien Bradford is coming home.

After spending his freshman season at Texas A&M, the Jonesboro, Louisiana native signed a financial aid agreement and will join the Bulldog Basketball program in 2021-22.

“We are thrilled to welcome LaDamien to the Louisiana Tech Family,” said head coach Eric Konkol. “LaDamien is a versatile playmaking guard with size. He can play multiple positions and has the ability to be a facilitator and a scorer. He can push the basketball in transition to create for others as well as run the wing to be a finisher.

“LaDamien has worked hard in the weight room this past year and is a strong and versatile defender who fits our style. He comes from a terrific family nearby and we will look forward to having them at the games often.”

The 6-foot-4, 223-pound guard saw action in 14 games, including appearances in eight SEC games. He ended up totaling four points, 10 rebounds, five assists and five steals on the season for the Aggies.

Bradford made two starts at Texas A&M, the first coming against Southeastern Louisiana when he played a season-high 17 minutes.

He played his high school basketball less than 30 minutes away from Ruston at Jonesboro-Hodge where he was a three-star prospect by three publications and rated as the No. 51 shooting guard nationally by ESPN.

“As my granny would say, ‘Sometimes the best place to be is home,’” said Bradford. “So I am coming home.”

As a senior for the Tigers, he averaged 24.5 points, 13.3 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 3.8 steals per game, earning LSWA Class 2A All-State First Team honors.

