College basketball: Tech-LSU game scheduled for CenturyLink in November moved to Baton Rouge; teams tentatively set to play at Century Link in 2021-22 season

By Kane McGuire, Louisiana Tech Assistant Athletic Director/Communications

RUSTON – Due to the new NCAA basketball start date and conflicting schedules, Louisiana Tech will now be travelling to Baton Rouge to face LSU in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Dec. 6 of this upcoming season.

The two teams were originally scheduled to play at the CenturyLink Center in Bossier City on Nov. 24, but the Division I Council approved moving the first contest date in Division I men’s and women’s basketball to Nov. 25 for the 2020-21 season.

The Bulldogs and Tigers are tentatively scheduled to play the neutral-site game in Bossier City on Dec. 18, 2021 as part of the 2021-22 season.

“We appreciate the desire and effort of many people to put this game together with LSU at the CenturyLink Center in 2020,” said head coach Eric Konkol. “We will now look forward to the opportunity of playing the game in 2021. When the NCAA pushed the start date for basketball games to begin, all of college basketball has worked to adjust their schedules.

“This game in Bossier City with LSU was scheduled to highlight the strength of college basketball in our state and play it in front of strong alumni bases with tremendous basketball fans. With current capacity limits due to COVID-19, rescheduling this game for 2021 will give us the best chance to make this game a great day for basketball in Louisiana.

“We are working toward finalizing our non-conference schedule for 2020-21 which includes the game in Baton Rouge against LSU. We hope to release the rest of our schedule in the coming weeks.”

Those who had already purchased tickets for the originally scheduled game at the CenturyLink Center can keep those tickets on your account for the game next year or receive a refund. A reminder that purchases took place through the civic center and not the LA Tech Ticket Office.

Season tickets are currently on sale for the Bulldogs through the LA Tech Ticket Office. Fans can call (318) 257-3631 or visit LATechSports.com/tickets.