COLLEGE CLOSURE NOTICE

The Bossier Parish Community College campus will be closed Friday, February 4, in anticipation of winter weather projected for our area. Employees will be working remotely. Virtual classes will still meet and student services will still be available virtually. Visit www.bpcc.edu for more information.

BPCC’s campus will reopen Monday, February 7. Administrators will continue to monitor the weather throughout the weekend and send updates as needed. Information will be posted on the BPCC website, social media and communicated through BPCC email and Cavs Alert System.