College cross country: BPCC’s Easter finishes 12th at Tech meet

By Charlie Cavell, BPCC Athletic Coordinator

RUSTON — Bossier Parish’s Hagos Easter finished 12th to lead all Cavalier runners in the Louisiana Tech Mook 4 Invitational cross country meet here on Sept. 18. Easter finished the four mile race with a time of 21:42.1. It was the second straight meet that Easter was the top BPCC finisher. Bossier Parish was the only two-year school competing in the event amongst four-year schools.

Deonta Evans finished 31st with a time of 23:21.3, while Cameron Crenshaw came in 45th with a time of 25:21.2.

Bossier Parish’s Deborah Wells was the only Lady Cavalier runner to compete in the meet. Wells finished the four kilometer race with a time of 19:37.3, which was 39th among the 52 runners.

BPCC’s next scheduled meet is the Ouachita Baptist University Tiger Invitational on Oct. 1, in Arkadelphia, Ark.