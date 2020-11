College football: Alabama-LSU game postponed because of LSU’s COVID-19 issues

Staff Reports

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama — The Alabama-LSU football game scheduled for Saturday in Tiger Stadium has been postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.

“While it is unfortunate to have multiple postponements in the same week, we began the season with the understanding interruptions to the schedule were possible and we have remained focused throughout the season on the health of everyone around our programs,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.

“We must remain vigilant, within our programs and in our communities, to prevent the spread of the virus and to manage activities that contribute to these interruptions.”

Because LSU has a game tentatively scheduled for Dec. 12, the opportunity to reschedule the Alabama at LSU game will need to be evaluated. The rescheduling of games on the remaining SEC football schedule may include Dec. 19 as a playing date.

It was also announced Monday that Saturday’s Auburn at Mississippi State game has been postponed due to positive tests and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Mississippi State football program. The Auburn at Mississippi State and Texas A&M at Tennessee games have been tentatively rescheduled for December 12.