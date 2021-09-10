College football: Area teams look for better results in Week 2

Saturday’s games

McNeese State (0-1) at LSU (0-1), 7 p.m., SEC Network+; ESPN+

Southeastern Louisiana (1-0) at Louisiana Tech (0-1), 6 p.m., ESPN3

Northwestern State (0–1) at Alcorn State (0-1), 6 p.m.

Grambling State (1-0) at Southern Miss (0-1), 6 p.m., ESPN3

Nicholls State (0-1) at Louisiana-Lafayette (0-1), 6 p.m., ESPN3

—

College football teams of area interest will be looking for better results Saturday in Week 2 of the season.

Only Grambling State, which defeated Tennessee 16-10 in the Black College Hall of Fame Classic in Canton, Ohio, came out on top in season openers last week.

LSU will look to bounce back from a 38-27 road loss to UCLA. The Tigers host McNeese State.

LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron will be facing his son Cody, the McNeese quarterback. Cody completed 30 of 48 passes for 361 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions in a 42-36 loss to Western Kentucky last week.

“Playing against Cody is going to be pretty cool,” Orgeron said in his Tuesday press conference. “He’s going to be talking some smack, he knows all of our players. He’s excited to play in Death Valley. But once the game starts, it’s going to be competition. We both have to do what we can to win the game.”

LSU sophomore quarterback Max Johnson completed 26 of 46 passes for 330 yards and three TDs with one interception against UCLA. Kayshon Boutte had a big game with nine catches for 148 yards and all three TDs. But the Tigers had only 49 yards rushing.

Louisiana Tech will try to shake off a very tough loss at Mississippi State. Tech led 34-14 in the fourth quarter, but Mississippi Sttate rallied to win 35-34.

The Bulldogs host Southeastern Louisiana, which defeated North Alabama 49-28 last week. The Lions are ranked No. in the FCS.

SLU quarterback Cole Kelley completed 30 of 41 passes for 263 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions last week. Kelley won the Walter Payton Trophy, which goes to the top player in the FCS, last season.

“We have a very talented team coming in here,” Louisiana Tech Head Coach Skip Holtz said. “I know some people may look at and say, ‘Well, it’s a FCS opponent.’ But, it’s not your typical FCS opponent.”

Northwestern State travels to Lorman, Miss., to face Alcorn State, which dropped its opener to North Carolina Central 23-14.

NSU fell to Conference USA member North Texas 44-14 on the road. NSU had 418 total yards, including 218 on the ground. Scooter Adams led the Demons with 92 yards rushing on just 12 carries. He also had seven catches for 36 yards.

Grambling State visits Sun Belt Conference member Southern Miss, which opened its season with a 31-7 loss to South Alabama.

The Tigers struggled on offense last week, gaining just 184 yards. But the victory was huge considering GSU is coming off an 0-4 spring season that was severely affected by COVID-19.

“We got the opportunity to play football in the fall and with our entire team,” Head Coach Broderick Fobbs said. “Even though it was an ugly win we were able to come away with the victory. Our coaching staff did a really good job of disciplining our players and organizing our team.”

Louisiana-Lafayette lost its opener to Texas 38-18 in Austin. The Ragin’ Cajuns host Southland Conference member Nicholls State, which dropped its opener to Memphis 42-17.

ULL quarterback Levi Lewis completed 28 of 40 passes for 224 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions against Texas.

ULM fell to Kentucky 45-10 on the road in Terry Bowden’s debut as head coach. The Warhawks have a bye this week.