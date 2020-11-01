College football: Auburn hammers LSU

AUBURN, Ala. — The LSU Tigers suffered their worst loss since 1996 Saturday afternoon, falling to the Auburn Tigers 48-11 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

LSU dropped to 2-3. Auburn improved to 4-1.

LSU has allowed 40 or more points in all three of its losses.

“We’ve got to look at the tape and see where we went wrong,” LSU coach Ed Orgeron said. “We’ve got to continue to fix the things we can. We have to be constructive. We have to be positive. Just identify what the problem is and come up with a solution.

“We’ve got to keep playing. There’s a lot of young players out there. There are some young guys who are learning how to play. This is a new team. But you’ve got to learn. When you come on the road in the SEC you better be ready to play. That’s my responsibility.”

After a scoreless first quarter, Auburn used two turnovers to take the lead.

The first was an interception return return to the LSU 4. That set up a 9-yard TD pass from Bo Nix to Eli Stove early in the second quarter.

Christian Tutt then returned a fumble by freshman quarterback TJ Finley 20 yards for a touchdown.

“Turnovers really hurt us, obviously,” Orgeron said. “The defense was playing strong in the beginning.”

Auburn drove 99 yards on eight plays for its third touchdown, a 9-yard pass from Nix to Ze’Vian Capers.

LSU got on the board on a 50-yard Cade York field goal on the final play of the second quarter.

Auburn continued to pour it on in the third quarter.

Nix scored on a 5-yard run. Tank Bigsby also scored on two short runs to put Auburn up 42-3 going into the fourth quarter.

Auburn’s final TD came on a 91-yard pass from Nix to Anthony Schwartz.

True freshman Max Johnson, who replaced Finley in the second half, completed a 53-yard pass to Kayshon Boutte for LSU’s only touchdown with 8:43 left in the game. Johnson ran for a two-point conversion.

Nix completed 18 of 24 passes for 300 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 81 yards on 11 carries. Bigsby had 71 yards on 15 carries as Auburn rolled up 206 yards on the ground.

LSU had just 32 yards rushing on 27 attempts, an average of 1.2 yards per carry.

“We couldn’t block those guys,” Orgeron said. “I was really surprised we couldn’t block them. I thought we could run the football.”

Finley completed 13 of 24 passes for 143 yards and two interceptions. Johnson was 15-of-24 for 172 yards and no interceptions.

“These guys are two young freshmen,” Orgeron said. “They’re going to be inconsistent because they’re freshman. But you know what? I can’t expect them to perform well when we can’t block.

“Those defensive linemen were all over these guys. They were running for their lives. It all starts with protection. I can’t put it on the young quarterbacks.”

Freshman Arik Gilbert led LSU with four catches for 55 yards. Racey McMath has five for 51.

Former Parkway star Terrace Marshall Jr. had four catches for 28 yards. He had caught at least two touchdown passes in each of LSU’s first four games.

Counting the final two games last season, Marshall had caught a touchdown pass in a school record-tying seven straight games.

He now has 25 catches for 540 yards and nine touchdowns on the season.

LSU has next week off before hosting Alabama (6-0) on Nov. 14 at 5 p.m. (CBS). The Crimson Tide defeated Mississippi State 41-0 Saturday.