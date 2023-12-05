College football: Bryant Vincent named ULM head coach

By Martin Radosevic, ULM Assistant Athletic Director of Athletic Communications

Bryant Vincent, known for his strong leadership and expertise in creating powerful offensive schemes in college football, has been named the 17th head football coach in University of Louisiana Monroe history, Director of Athletics John Hartwell announced Tuesday.

Vincent will be introduced at a press conference on Wednesday at 11 a.m. CT inside The Terrace, located on the seventh floor of the ULM Library (500 Bayou Drive). The press conference will be streamed live on the University of Louisiana Monroe YouTube channel.

“We are fired up to welcome Coach Bryant Vincent to our Warhawk family and lead ULM football,” said Hartwell. “Coach Vincent is bringing passion, positivity and a proven plan to guide our football program to levels of success we have not seen since becoming an FBS program. He is a relationship guy, and that will resonate with our student-athletes, prospective recruits, his coaching staff, the University, Northeast Louisiana and all of Warhawk Nation.”

Most recently, Vincent served as the Offensive Coordinator at the University of New Mexico during the 2023 season. Under Vincent’s offensive schemes, the Lobos earned national top-20 rankings in red zone offense (14th) and rushing offense (19th). Additionally, Vincent coached running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt to a record-breaking season. The New Mexico running back was the first Lobo to ever have back-to-back 200-yard rushing games and finished with 17 rushing touchdowns, which is third all-time in New Mexico football history.

“I am beyond excited and honored to be the Head Football Coach at ULM,” remarked Vincent. “I am confident with the leadership and vision of President Dr. Ron Berry and Athletic Director John Hartwell that we will build a championship program. Now is the time for the Warhawk family to all come together as one.”

Prior to New Mexico, Vincent served as the Interim Head Coach at UAB following the retirement of Bill Clark and led the Blazers to a 7-6 season and a win in the 2022 Bahamas Bowl. UAB’s offense generated 30.1 points per game and 438.2 yards per game, which was the 33rd highest mark in the country. Vincent spent four seasons as UAB’s offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach and was a key figure in elevating the program since its reinstatement in 2017. In all, Vincent helped lead UAB to a pair of Conference USA Championships and bowl game victories.

Vincent is no stranger to the Sun Belt Conference and spent six years in two separate stints with South Alabama. He served as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2015-17 and was an assistant coach from 2011-13 for the Jaguars’ football program.

Before entering the collegiate ranks, Vincent was a successful high school football coach in Alabama and tallied a record of 49-16 in five seasons at two different schools. In his first season as a head coach, Vincent led Greenville High School to a 10-3 record and was selected as the Class 5A Coach of the Year in 2006. Vincent was at the helm of Spanish Fort High School football for four seasons and produced a record of 39-13. His team captured the Alabama 5A State Championship in 2010.

Vincent is a native of Glasgow, Kentucky. He and his wife Holli have two sons, Brady and Bret.