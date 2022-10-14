College football: Bulldogs continue C-USA play at North Texas Saturday

Louisiana Tech Athletic Communications

RUSTON – The Louisiana Tech football team looks to continue its momentum from last week’s win over UTEP when it travels to Denton, Texas, to face North Texas on Saturday at 3 p.m. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN+. The Bulldogs have won the last four matchups over the Mean Green.

GAMEDAY INFORMATION

Date: Saturday, Oct. 15

Time: 3 p.m. (CT)

Location: Denton, Texas (Apogee Stadium)

Live Stats:LaTechSports.com/stats

Radio:LA Tech Sports Network (KXKZ 107.5 FM)

TV:ESPN+

SERIES HISTORY

Series: LA Tech leads, 13-7

In Ruston: 6-3

In Denton: 7-1

Neutral: 0-3

ABOUT LA TECH (2-3)

The Bulldogs are coming off a 41-31 win over UTEP to open Conference USA play, marking its six straight conference-opening win, the longest active streak in the league. With the win, head coach Sonny Cumbie became the first LA Tech head coach to win his conference debut since Jack Bicknell accomplished the feat in 2001.

Quarterback Parker McNeil has thrown for 1,167 yards and 12 touchdowns this season. He ranks fourth in the FBS in yards per completion (14.8). The redshirt senior threw for 266 yards and four touchdowns in the win over UTEP. As a result of his efforts, he garnered LSWA Offensive Player of the Week honors and Earl Campbell National Player of the Week Honorable Mention distinction.

Griffin Hebert is the Bulldogs’ leading receiver with 403 yards, which leads all FBS tight ends. Hebert ranks 17th nationally in average yards per catch (23.36) and 38th nationally in receiving yards per game (80.6).

On the ground, running back Marquis Crosby leads the way with 323 total yards and three touchdowns this season.

LA Tech ranks third nationally with five plays from scrimmage over sixty yards. The Bulldogs are 21st nationally in plays from scrimmage over 30 yards with 16.

Defensively, LA Tech has had a knack for taking the ball away from opposing offenses, ranking 14th nationally in turnovers gained with 12. In the win over UTEP, defensive backs Willie Roberts , Cecil Singleton and Myles Brooks all recorded an interception, extending the LA Tech streak of games with a forced turnover to 10. Singleton also forced a fumble.

Brooks returned his interception 44 yards for a touchdown against UTEP, giving LA Tech is second defensive touchdown of the season, which is the sixth most nationally. Brooks garnered C-USA Defensive Player of the Week honors for his performance in the win over UTEP.

Linebacker Tyler Grubbs leads the Bulldogs with 48 total tackles and four and a half tackles for loss this season. He ranks among the FBS active career leaders in total tackles per game (4th, 9.07) and solo tackles per game (12th, 4.19). The New Orleans product has tallied five or more tackles in 26 of his 27 career games.

Willie Roberts leads the secondary in interceptions with two. Roberts has recorded an interception in the loss at South Alabama (Sept. 24) and last week’s win over UTEP (Oct. 8).

Kershawn Fisher is the Bulldogs leading tackler on the defensive line with 12 total stops, followed by J’Dan Burnett and Deshon Hall with 10 and nine, respectively.

Cumbie is in his inaugural season at the helm of the LA Tech football program. LA Tech is one of 29 FBS programs with a new coach this season.

ABOUT NORTH TEXAS (3-3)

North Texas is coming off a bye week. The Mean Green are 2-0 in conference play this season with a Week 0 win at UTEP (31-13) and a 45-28 win over Florida Atlantic, their last time out (Oct. 1).

North Texas has won seven-straight C-USA matchups dating back to Oct. 30, 2021 which is the longest active streak in the league and the fourth-longest streak nationally.

Offensively, North Texas is averaging 476 yards a contest, ranking 19th nationally.

The offense is led by quarterback Austin Aunne, who has completed 56.3 percent of his passes this season for 1,496 yards and15 touchdowns while throwing seven interceptions. Aunne is the oldest Division I quarterback in the modern era at 29 years old after a stint in the New York Yankees minor-league system.

Roderic Burns is the Mean Green’s leading receiver with 22 receptions for 402 yards and a touchdown.

Running back Oscar Adaway III is the leading rusher for UNT tallying 436 total yards and four touchdowns on 85 carries.

Linebacker KD Davis leads UNT with 53 total tackles, including a tackle for loss in addition to an assisted sack, a pass breakup and three quarterback hurries. Outside linebacker Mazin Richards leads UNT in sacks (2.0), while defensive back Ridge Texada leads the team in interceptions (2).