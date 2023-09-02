College football: Bulldogs fall to SMU

Louisiana Athletic Communications

DALLAS — SMU used a handful of explosive plays in the first half to defeat Louisiana Tech, 38-14, on Saturday at Gerald L. Ford Stadium.

While LA Tech (1-1) got shutout in the first half for the first time since 2020, SMU (1-0) put up 31 points through the first 30 minutes to hand the Bulldogs their first loss of the season.

The ‘Dogs were primed to score first in the ball game, getting a 31-yard grab by Kyle Maxwell to get into field goal range. However, Buck Buchanan’s 51-yard field goal attempt went wide right.

On the very next play, the Mustangs’ Preston Stone hit Jordan Hudson for a 67-yard touchdown up the right sideline to put SMU on the scoreboard with 4:25 remaining in the first quarter.

Two plays later, SMU got another touchdown, this one by its defense as Hank Bachmeier’s short pass was intercepted by Kori Roberson and returned for 16 yards and the score.

The Bulldog defense stopped the Mustangs inside their red zone on their next offensive possession, forcing a field goal. They also pinned SMU back inside its 10-yard line, forcing a punt. However, LA Tech was called for an illegal substitution, giving the Mustangs a first down. They turned that into seven more points with 5:08 to go in the second quarter thanks in large put due to a 43-yard reception.

After the LA Tech offense stalled again at midfield, SMU got the ball back with only 30 seconds remaining in the first half. On the ensuing play, the Mustangs broke off a 67-yard run. Two plays later, SMU made it 31-0 with a 25-yard touchdown completion with just two ticks left on the clock.

Getting the ball first to start the second half, the Bulldogs needed just four plays to go 75 yards for its first score of the game. All four were completions by Bachmeier, including a 53-yard connection with Koby Duru on third down (the team’s first third-down conversion of the contest).

That was the only scoring in the third quarter. The Mustangs were limited to a late touchdown in the fourth quarter. LA Tech tacked on another TD of its own with 26 seconds left in the game, a 2-yard rushing touchdown by Keith Willis Jr. that was setup by a 36-yard grab by Julien Lewis .

Head coach Sonny Cumbie

“Disappointed with how we played. We did not play well enough on offense. I thought our defense played physical. They flew around and made a lot of good tackles. We could not get into a rhythm on offense, causing pressure on us in the passing game. We have a lot to improve on. I have to help Hank get into a rhythm. We have to do a better job of getting the ball out of his hands. We were not able to do that today.”

With the loss, LA Tech now leads the all-time series versus SMU, 4-3.The Bulldogs are now 1-2 against the Mustangs in Dallas.

Smoke Harris caught a game-high seven receptions.It marked the 25th time in his career he has recorded at least five catches in a single game.He extended his streak of games with at least one reception to 33.

Hank Bachmeier connected with nine different receivers for completions, six of which had multiple receptions.

connected with nine different receivers for completions, six of which had multiple receptions. Cecil Singleton, Jr. tallied a game-high and career-high 10 tackles.

The Bulldog defense registered six pass breakups, led by Willie Roberts who had three.

LA Tech returns to Ruston on Saturday, Sept. 9 to host Northwestern State at Joe Aillet Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. CT and will be streamed live on ESPN+.

