College football: Burrow sets records in LSU’s win over Miss. State

Todd Politz, LSU Director of Digital Media

STARKVILLE, Miss. — In only seven games, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow broke two LSU single-season touchdown records, as the No. 2 Tigers defeated Mississippi State, 36-13.

LSU (7-0, 3-0 SEC) led 9-7 after Mississippi State (3-4, 1-3 SEC) scored a touchdown with 5:24 to play in the first half. However, Burrow connected with Racey McMath for a 60-yard touchdown strike on the next play from scrimmage, as LSU scored the next 27 points.

Burrow, a senior who is putting an onslaught on the LSU record book, was 25-of-32 for 327 yards with four touchdowns. Burrow exited after one series in the fourth quarter, allowing Myles Brennan to finish the game.

With a 37-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Derrick Dillon in the third quarter, Burrow set LSU’s single-season record with his 30th touchdown responsible for (28 passing, 2 rushing). JaMarcus Russell (2006) and Matt Mauck (2003) held the record with 29.

And, Burrow wasn’t done.

Later in the third quarter, an 18-yard touchdown pass to Justin Jefferson was Burrow’s 29th of the season, breaking LSU’s single-season record also held by Russell and Mauck.

Jefferson led LSU with eight catches for 89 yards and a touchdowns, while Ja’Marr Chaseadded five catches for 48 yards and also scored. Tight end McMath was on the receiving end of a 60-yard touchdown and finished with three catches for 76 yards, while Thaddeus Moss had three catches for 48 yards.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire led LSU with 53 yards on 11 carries, while freshman Tyrion Davis-Priceadded 49 on six carries.

Defensively, LSU forced three turnovers including interceptions by JaCoby Stevens and Kristian Fulton, and a fumble forced by Michael Divinity Jr. and recovered by Rashard Lawrence.

Safety Grant Delpit led the Tigers with a career-high 11 tackles with a quarterback hurry, while Stevens, linebacker Jacob Phillips and safety Kary Vincent Jr. each added eight tackles.

Mississippi State’s Garrett Shrader led the Bulldogs with 238 yards on 17-of-28 passing with a fourth-quarter touchdown and two interceptions.

His favorite target was Stephen Guidry, who had six receptions for 98 yards including a 24-yard score with 59 seconds to play. Sharder also ran for 66 yards on 19 attempts with a touchdown in the second quarter.

LSU plays host to Auburn (6-1, 3-1 SEC) on Saturday, Oct. 26, in 2:39 p.m. CT kickoff. The game will be televised by CBS and broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network beginning at 12:30 p.m.