College football: Club seats, general admission still available for Saturday’s Shreveport Classic

Northwestern State Sports Information

NATCHITOCHES – Club seating remains available for Saturday’s the Shreveport Classic presented by the Caddo Parish Commission at Independence Stadium.

Seats in the club level are on sale for $75 each and include catered food for the 6 p.m. kickoff between Northwestern State and Grambling. There will be a cash bar provided on the club level.

To purchase tickets, click on this link.

General admission tickets also are available through the link. Northwestern State students with a valid student ID will be admitted to the game for free.

Independence Stadium has a clear-bag policy similar to that for Northwestern State home games.

Tailgate spots are available for $25 per space and can be purchased through the State Fair of Louisiana by calling 318-635-1361 or via email at info@statefairoflouisiana.com. Detailed parking information also can be found by contacting the State Fair of Louisiana.

The Northwestern State Alumni Association will host a pregame tailgate at the Ag Center on the Louisiana State Fair Grounds, located within walking distance of Independence Stadium. For more information including pricing of the tailgate, call Danielle Cobb at 318-357-5513 or Josie Stamey at 318-357-4934 or contact via email to cobbd@nsula.edu or stameyj@nsula.edu.