College football: Cumbie, Hall Harris to represent Tech at CUSA Football Kickoff

Louisiana Tech head coach Sonny Cumbie, defensive lineman Deshon Hall and wide receiver Smoke Harris will join head coaches and student-athletes from around Conference USA at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on Tuesday, July 25 at the 2023 CUSA Football Kickoff.

This will be the second year the annual media event will be held at Globe Life Field, home of the MLB Texas Rangers. All representatives will participate in a live ESPN+ show hosted by ESPN’s John Schriffen. LA Tech is slated to appear on the show at 11 a.m. for a 20-minute segment.

Hall, a 2023 Athlon Sports Preseason Second Team All-Conference USA selection, has appeared and started in 24 consecutive games on the LA Tech defensive line. The senior has tallied 101 total tackles (54 solo, 47 assisted), including 13.5 for loss and four sacks in addition to an interception and a forced fumble during his Bulldog career.

Harris enters the 2023 season with one of the most accomplished careers among all FBS players. The senior is one of two returning FBS players with 500+ kickoff return yards and 200+ punt return yards in 2022. Harris enters the 2023 season among NCAA Active career leaders in receptions (3rd, 224), receptions per game (6th, 4.57), receiving touchdowns (6th, 19), punt return average (3rd, 11.2), punt return yards (4th, 605). The St. Francisville product has tallied a reception in 32 consecutive games, the seventh-longest active streak nationally.

Louisiana Tech will play a fast, exciting brand of football when Head Coach Sonny Cumbie‘s Bulldogs open the 2023 season with an 8 p.m. CUSA showdown against FIU on August 26 inside Joe Aillet Stadium.

LA Tech has six home games at Joe Aillet Stadium during the 2023 season. After the week zero conference matchup with FIU (August 26), LA Tech will host non-conference foes Northwestern State (September 9) and North Texas (September 16). Tech closes out the home slate in conference play with Western Kentucky (October 5), New Mexico State (October 24), and a homecoming bout with Sam Houston (November 11).

