College football: Daniels, Williams, Wingo to join Brian Kelly at SEC Media Day

LSU Athletic Communications

BATON ROUGE – Record-setting quarterback Jayden Daniels, All-America defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo and running back Josh Williams will join LSU head coach Brian Kelly at SEC Media Day next week when the four-day event is held in Nashville.

SEC Media Days take place Monday, July 17 through Thursday, July 20 at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville. LSU will be joined on day one by Missouri and Texas A&M. LSU’s rotation with the media runs from 10:30 a.m. until 1:45 p.m.

Fans can follow along on the SEC Network as they will provide coverage throughout the day on their various shows including SEC This Morning, SEC Now and The Paul Finebaum Show. LSU will also provide behind-the-scenes coverage from media day on its official social media channels.

Daniels, who led the Tigers to a 10-4 mark in his first year with the Tigers, set school marks for rushing yards (885) and rushing TDs (11) by a quarterback. He also threw for 2,913 yards and 17 touchdowns as he was one of only two quarterbacks nationally to run for 800 or more yards and throw for 2,500 yards or more.

His 3,798 yards of total offense in 2022 ranks second in school history to only Joe Burrow, who set the SEC mark with 6,039 as a senior in 2019.

Wingo earned third team All-America honors from the Associated Press last year. He finished his first year at LSU with 47 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss and three sacks.

Williams started six games for LSU in 2022, leading all running backs with 532 yards. He added six rushing TDs and caught 21 passes for 132 yards. He scored touchdowns in LSU wins over Ole Miss, Alabama and Arkansas and rushed for a career-best 118 yards in the 13-10 win over the Razorbacks.

LSU officially reports for training camp on August 2 with its first practice scheduled for the following day. The Tigers open their second season under Kelly on Sunday, September 3 when they face Florida State in Orlando.