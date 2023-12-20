College football: Demons add six early signees in McCorkle’s first class

By Jason Pugh, Northwestern State Assistant Athletic Director for Media Relations; featured photo by Chris Reich, NSU Photographic Services



NATCHITOCHES – When Blaine McCorkle was hired as Northwestern State’s head football coach in November, he spoke of the importance of Louisiana and of maximizing relationships in recruiting.

With the first early National Signing Day of his NSU career finished, McCorkle checked off those bullet points with a six-player haul that included two Louisiana natives, a Demon legacy and a heavy Mississippi presence.

“Today was a good day for us, and it happened fast,” McCorkle said. “When you try to put together the start of a class in about two weeks’ time, you’ve got to move fast. We filled some needs and got exactly what we needed. We signed six quality football players and really quality young men who I think can come in here and help us on the field and in the locker room.”

All six of NSU’s early signees are transfers – four from junior colleges and two from Football Bowl Subdivision schools.

Both FBS transfers are Louisiana products who are returning home.

Running back Ray McKneely-Harris spent the fall at the University of Memphis, redshirting after a standout career at Denham Springs High School in which he never rushed for less than 956 yards a single season.

“He’s a really fast, shifty, talented young running back,” McCorkle said. “He was a three-star (recruit) coming out of high school, and he was eager to come back to the state of Louisiana. He had an opportunity to do that here, and we are excited about what he offers.”

Safety Christian Williams, like McKneely-Harris, started his college career out of state, going to Sam Houston where he was part of a Western Athletic Conference championship team and the first Bearkat squad that played in FBS.

Prior to spending three seasons at Sam Houston – including a redshirt year – Williams was a productive two-way player at Parkview Baptist in Baton Rouge, catching 35 passes across his final two seasons while completing his career with 159 tackles (10 for loss), 23 pass breakups, five interceptions, four forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and a blocked kick.

“He also wanted to get back closer to home, and we had a previous relationship with him from the past through some connections down there,” McCorkle said. “He’ll really help us in the secondary. Those were a couple of guys from the state who will come in here and do good things.”

The final four members of McCorkle’s foundation to his initial recruiting class all played junior college football in Mississippi, a place McCorkle spent the past six years as the head coach at Belhaven University in Jackson.



Joining McKneely-Harris in the backfield additions is Northwest Mississippi Community College’s Xavier Davis.

Davis, a 5-11, 195-pounder, prepped at Hartfield Academy in Jackson before playing two seasons at Northwest Mississippi. A former all-state running back, Davis accounted for 10 touchdowns in his two seasons with the Rangers.

“He’s a kid we tracked for a long time,” McCorkle said. “We were looking at him at Belhaven, but we couldn’t touch him there. He’s a big-bodied running back who can run you over or make you miss or do both.”

McKneely-Harris and Davis will have at least a couple of new faces to run behind after Wednesday’s additions.

Northwestern State added Jones College tight end Ryan Tyler and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College fullback Bryce Johnson to fit McCorkle’s preferred scheme.

Tyler was a two-way standout at St. Stanislaus in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, before focusing on offense at Jones College.

“Ryan is a physical tight end, which is a position of need for us as we change gears offensively,” McCorkle said.

Johnson, meanwhile, will fill another position of need for the Demons as McCorkle installs his offense.

“We don’t have a fullback on the roster, so he’s it,” McCorkle said. “He’ll come in here at about 280 pounds, and he’s 6-2, 6-3. He’s athletic. He can move. If people pull up his highlights, they’ll enjoy watching him. He plays the game the right way. He’ll be able to come in and create a physical culture in a hurry.”

Staying in the southern part of Mississippi, the Demons added Southwest Mississippi Community College wide receiver Ty Moore, the son of former Northwestern State student-athletes Glen Moore and Janice Miller Moore.

Ty Moore spent a year at Baylor before two seasons at Southwest Mississippi. Prior to that, Moore caught 97 passes for more than 2,100 yards and 26 touchdowns at Lorena (Texas) High School.

“He’s a big-bodied slot receiver, a versatile athlete,” McCorkle said. “He can do a lot to help us in a lot of places. The neat part is he’s a legacy player. His father, Glen, is the head softball coach at Baylor and was a standout tight end here back in the day. His mom was a standout track and field athlete here who set several jumps records. He comes from a good gene pool. He’s got Northwestern State in his blood.

“I know he grew up in Texas and went to Mississippi, so we’re glad to have him back in the middle in Louisiana.”

The first six players to sign with McCorkle and his staff did so three weeks after the new head coach held his introductory news conference. The head coach, while happy with his initial group, said he understands there is more work to be done.

“We still have a few holes to fill,” McCorkle said. “This was a great first step. I’m proud of what our coaching staff was able to do without all of our guys being here. We’ll bring in a few bigger bodies to see where they fit, and as promised, we’ll fill in the rest with high school talent and build this thing from the ground up.”

Northwestern State 2024 Early Signing Class Bios

Xavier Davis, RB, 5-11, 195, Jackson, Miss./Hartfield Academy (Northwest Mississippi CC)

Prior to NSU: Helped Northwest Mississippi reach consecutive MACCC playoffs, including a berth in the 2022 state title game … ran for 330 yards and added 97 more receiving yards as a sophomore, totaling six touchdowns … rushed for a season-best 105 yards and two touchdowns in an Oct. 12 win against Mississippi Delta … rushed for 288 yards and two touchdowns as a freshman, highlighted by a 117-yard performance in an Oct. 20 win against Holmes … had four catches for 50 yards and a touchdown in a state semifinal win against Jones College … had a 57-yard kick return in the MACCC title game against East Mississippi … member of the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll … has a 3.0 GPA.

High School: Four-year letterman for coach Craig Bowman’s Hawks … ran for 1,244 yards and 19 touchdowns as the Hawks finished his senior season as the Mississippi Association of Independent Schools Class 6A runner-ups … added 10 catches for 97 yards and two touchdowns … returned two kicks for touchdowns … chosen for the MAIS Class 4A-5A-6A All-Star Game and the Magnolia State All-Star Game … was named the MAIS 6A Offensive Player of the Year … rushed for 1,120 yards and 24 touchdowns as a junior, helping Hartfield go 8-4 … earned Class 5A All-MAIS honors … holds the Hartfield school record in both the 100 and 200 meters, long jump and several relays … was part of the Executive Council at Hartfield.

Personal: Son of Kenitra and Larry Davis … father played college football at Mississippi Valley State … has three brother – Jamall, John and LJ – and a sister, Daija … majoring in physical science … hopes to play in the NFL and live a successful life.

Bryce Johnson, FB, 6-4, 275, Picayune, Miss./Pearl River Central HS (Mississippi Gulf Coast CC)

Prior to NSU: Helped Mississippi Gulf Coast to back-to-back MACCC South division titles and two playoff berths … helped the Bulldogs average 445.8 yards and 38.4 points per game as a sophomore … as a freshman was part of an offense that averaged 442 yards and 33 points per game … named honorable mention All-MACCC … President’s List student holds a 3.88 GPA

High School: Lettered three seasons for Jacob Owen’s Blue Devils … also lettered in track and field for coach Shane Pollen … was a member of the National Technical Honor Society and graduated with a 3.4 GPA.

Personal: Son of Cheryl Lowery and Edward Johnson … has five brothers – Peyton, Brylen, John, Jacob and Andy … majoring in secondary education with an emphasis on physical education … plans to become a football coach.

Ray McKneely-Harris, RB, 5-8, 170, Denham Springs, La./Denham Springs HS (Memphis)

Prior to NSU: Redshirted during the 2023 season at Memphis … earned Academic Player of the Week honors.

High School: Four-year letterman for coach Beard’s Yellow Jackets … rushed for 994 yards and 15 touchdowns in 11 games as a senior, helping Denham Springs reach the state semifinals … ran for 1,226 yards and 21 touchdowns as a junior while completing all three of his pass attempts for 51 yards … eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark (1,023) in just eight games as a sophomore, posting 16 touchdowns … ran for 956 yards and 17 touchdowns as a freshman … four-time all-state selection and first-team all-district honoree … also lettered in baseball … graduated with a 3.5 GPA.

Personal: Son of Tyrisha and Terrell Harris … has two sisters, Taylor and Ty’riell … majoring in computer information systems and hopes to work in that field … life’s ambition is taking care of his family.

Ty Moore, WR, 6-2, 205, Lorena, Texas/Lorena HS (Southwest Mississippi CC)

Prior to NSU: Spent two seasons at Southwest Mississippi Community College and one at Baylor … caught eight passes for 117 yards and a touchdown as a sophomore … his touchdown grab was a 55-yarder against Pearl River … hauled in 16 passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns as a freshman … had touchdown grabs in back-to-back games against East Central and Hinds … redshirted one season at Baylor … has a 3.6 GPA.

High School: All-State wide receiver for coach Ray Biles’ Leopards … finished his career with 97 catches for more than 2,100 yards and 26 touchdowns … earned Academic All-State honors and was the No. 3 ranked receiver in Texas … also competed in basketball, baseball, soccer and track and field … graduated with a 4.0 GPA.

Personal: Son of Janice and Glenn Moore, both former Northwestern State athletes … Janice won the 1992 Southland Conference outdoor high jump title and held the school record at 5-8.75 … Glenn is a former NSU football player … has three brothers – Cameron, Connor and Chase – and a sister, Jacey … majoring in psychology and plans to go into coaching or counseling … life’s ambition is to go wherever God leads him and help others with the gifts God has given him.

Ryan Tyler, TE/FB, 6-3, 250, Pass Christian, Miss./St. Stanislaus (Jones College)

Prior to NSU: Played two seasons at Jones College … appeared in 17 games as a tight end/fullback … caught seven passes for 49 yards in his career and added a pair of tackles … earned honorable mention all-region honors as a senior … has been a member of both the Faculty and Dean’s lists … has a 3.89 GPA.

High School: Lettered four seasons for coach Nate Encrapera’s Rock-a-Chaws … named the Sea Coast Echo’s Defensive Player of the Year as a senior and was a Super 22 and second-team all-state linebacker … recorded 103 tackles, 16 for loss, and 3.5 sacks as a senior while adding 46 yards receiving … named a team captain … recorded 78 tackles and 1.5 sacks as a junior … had 48 tackles and four sacks as a sophomore … won the Class 3A discus state championship as a senior and was the state runner-up as a junior … produced a top-five finish in the state meet as a freshman … graduated with a 4.0 GPA and was a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Phi Theta Kappa.

Personal: Son of Angela and Ken Tyler … has one brother, Brett … majoring in business administration with a management emphasis … hopes to enter the engineering field.

Christian Williams, S, Baton Rouge, La./Parkview Baptist HS (Sam Houston)

Prior to NSU: Lettered two seasons at Sam Houston … part of the Bearkats’ 2021 WAC championship team and member of Sam’s first team at the Football Bowl Subdivision level.

High School: Lettered four seasons for coach Stefan LeFors’ Eagles … helped Parkview reach the state quarterfinals as a senior, catching 19 passes for 146 yards and a touchdown while adding 25 tackles, two interceptions and two pass breakups on defense … caught 16 passes for 160 yards and two touchdowns as a junior, making 21 tackles on defense … finished his career with 159 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 23 pass breakups, five interceptions, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one blocked kick … named the team’s defensive MVP as a freshman … also lettered in basketball, track and field and baseball … was part of a 4×400 relay team that qualified for the state meet … member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes … graduated with a 3.0 GPA.

Personal: Son of Kimberly and Glenn Maze …. his uncle, Jessie Daniels, was part of LSU’s 2003 national championship team while his godfather, Jonathan Zenon, won a national title with the Tigers in 2007 … communication major who wants to pursue a career in sport administration … life’s ambition is to positively shape the lives of young people through athletics.