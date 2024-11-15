College football: Demons resume McNeese rivalry on Senior Day

By Jason Pugh, Northwestern State Associate Athletic for External Relations; featured photo by Chris Reich, NSU z Photographic Services

NATCHITOCHES – Several times throughout his first season as Northwestern State’s head football coach, Blaine McCorkle has referred to the 2024 season as a “restart.”

That term perfectly encapsulates what McCorkle’s first home finale as the head Demon will be.

When Northwestern hosts Southland Conference rival McNeese in its annual Military Appreciation Game at 1 p.m. Saturday on ESPN+, it marks the first time the longtime combatants have faced off since the Demons’ Nov. 20, 2021, drought-snapping victory in Lake Charles. Prior to a late schedule change that kept the game from being played in 2022, the teams had met every season since 1951.

“I’m excited for it,” McCorkle said. “It’s a traditional rivalry in the Southland, and it’s a shame that things worked out the last couple of years to not have the opportunity to play. There was COVID and conference realignment, and things get out of whack with scheduling. I think our conference is in a good place where we’re going to play every year again. Hopefully, we can get up to par to where this is a legitimate rivalry again. Over the years, McNeese and Northwestern State has been a pretty special game for a lot of people.”

It will be a special Senior Day for a group of eight Demons (0-10, 0-5) who will play their final game at Turpin Stadium.

Prior to the game, Northwestern will honor its senior class of 2024 – offensive lineman Stevie Ballard, wide receivers Twon Hines, Micah Jernigan and Ke’Nard King, kickers/punters Reed Honshtein and Scotty Roblow, quarterback Quaterius Hawkins and tight end Chance Newman.

Although McCorkle coached the group for just one season, he recognized their impact.

“Maybe I didn’t have the full course of their career with them, but rarely do you (as a coach),” McCorkle said. “There have been only a couple of times in my career where I’ve taken someone from high school through graduation. That’s the way the coaching world works, but I have a lot of respect and appreciation for these eight seniors for their toughness and willingness to stay here through some brutally tough times when it was easy for the multitude to leave – and the multitude did.

“These guys chose to stay, and they saw something they believed in and wanted to be a part of. Regardless of this year, we’ll be forever grateful for their contributions to help get this thing back on track.”

With heavy roster turnover in each of the past two seasons, few current Northwestern players have faced McNeese (5-5, 2-3) in their Demon careers.

While the Cowboys may be an unfamiliar foe for much of the current roster, the understanding of the game’s importance is not lost.

“I heard about it a lot,” said Hawkins, a Grambling transfer who has been part of a Bayou Classic while with the Tigers. “When I was coming out of high school, McNeese recruited me. They’re going to be a pretty good football team. The energy will be high Saturday, and I can’t wait to play.”

Added Newman: “After three years, I understand what the clash between McNeese and Northwestern means. It gives you a sense of looking forward to it. I’ve heard a lot about it in general, and I’m excited to be part of it one time.”

In addition to resuming the rivalry, the Demons have a chance to cap their 2024 home schedule with a victory and a potential jumping off point for the 2025 season.

“To finish this season with a win or two – we have two games left – would be outstanding as we head into the offseason and spring practice,” McCorkle said. “We’re not looking past anything as we build this program. We’re going to do everything we can to win these last two games. Having some momentum going into the offseason and spring would be good. We see what the future holds, and we are ready to see these young guys grow up, get better and stronger. If they can do that with confidence from a win, it will only help us moving forward.”