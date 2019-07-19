College football: Eight LSU players named to preseason All-SEC teams

Michael Bonnette, LSU Associate Athletic Director/Communications

Eight LSU football players – four on offense and four on defense – have been named preseason All-Southeastern Conference as voted on by members of the media, the league office announced on Friday.

The preseason All-SEC team, as well as the predicted order of finish for the league, was determined in a vote of media attendees at the recently concluded SEC Media Days in Hoover, Alabama. LSU was picked to finish second in the SEC Western Division behind Alabama.

On offense, LSU center Lloyd Cushenberry III earned team honors with guard Damien Lewis being a second team selection and quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Justin Jefferson earning third team recognition.

Cushenberry and Lewis were the only Tiger offensive linemen to start every game last year and helped power an LSU offense that averaged 32.4 points and 402.1 total yards per game. LSU also featured a 1,000-yard rusher for the sixth straight season.

Burrow set five school records in what was his first year as LSU’s starting quarterback, leading the Tigers to a 10-3 mark and a No. 6 final ranking. Burrow, who became the first player in LSU history to throw for at least 2,800 yards and rush for at least 375 yards in the same season, ranked sixth in the SEC in total offense with 253.3 yards per game.

Jefferson became the first player to lead the Tigers in every receiving category in the same season since Rueben Randle in 2011. Jefferson led the Tigers in receptions (54), yards (875), yards per catch (16.2) and touchdowns (6).

Defensively, returning All-America Grant Delpit and defensive end Rashard Lawrence were both named first team with cornerback Kristian Fulton on the second team and linebacker Jacob Phillips on the third team.

Delpit, who is rated as the No. 1 defensive back by USA Today going into 2019, led the SEC in interceptions with five and finished second in the league in passes defended with 14 a year ago as he earned unanimous All-America honors.

Lawrence capped his junior year in 2018 by earning defensive player of the game honors in LSU’s win over UCF in the Fiesta Bowl. He finished the season with 54 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, and 4.0 sacks.

Phillips is LSU’s leading returning tackler from a year ago as he recorded 87 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and a sack, while Fulton started 10 games at cornerback and posted 25 tackles, one interception and 10 passes defended. Fulton has been tabbed as a preseason All-America and rated as the No. 3 defensive back in college football by USA Today.

2019 Preseason Media Days All-SEC Teams

OFFENSE

First Team

QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

RB D’Andre Swift, Georgia

RB Najee Harris, Alabama

WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

WR Henry Ruggs III, Alabama

TE Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri

OL Andrew Thomas, Georgia

OL Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

OL Prince Tega Wanogho, Auburn

OL Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama

C Lloyd Cushenberry III, LSU



Second Team

QB Jake Fromm, Georgia

RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn, Vanderbilt

RB Lamical Perine, Florida

WR Kalija Lipscomb, Vanderbilt

WR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

TE Jared Pinkney, Vanderbilt

OL Solomon Kindley, Georgia

OL Damien Lewis, LSU

OL Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms, Missouri

OL Isaiah Wilson, Georgia

C Darryl Williams, Mississippi State



Third Team

QB Joe Burrow, LSU

RB Larry Rountree, Missouri

RB JaTarvious Whitlow, Auburn

WR Justin Jefferson, LSU

WR Bryan Edwards, South Carolina

TE * Miller Forristall, Alabama

TE * Charlie Woerner, Georgia

OL Deonte Brown, Alabama

OL Ben Cleveland, Georgia

OL Logan Stenberg, Kentucky

OL Matt Womack, Alabama

C Drake Jackson, Kentucky



DEFENSE

First Team

DL Raekwon Davis, Alabama

DL Derrick Brown, Auburn

DL Rashard Lawrence, LSU

DL Jabari Zuniga, Florida

LB Dylan Moses, Alabama

LB Anfernee Jennings, Alabama

LB Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State

DB Grant Delpit, LSU

DB J.R. Reed, Georgia

DB Trevon Diggs, Alabama

DB C.J. Henderson, Florida



Second Team

DL Nick Coe, Auburn

DL Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M

DL Marlon Davidson, Auburn

DL Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina

LB Cale Garrett, Missouri

LB De’Jon Harris, Arkansas

LB David Reese II, Florida

DB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

DB Xavier McKinney, Alabama

DB Kristian Fulton, LSU

DB Cameron Dantzler, Mississippi State



Third Team

DL LaBryan Ray, Alabama

DL McTelvin Agim, Arkansas

DL Chauncey Rivers, Mississippi State

DL Tyler Clark, Georgia

LB Terrell Lewis, Alabama

LB Jacob Phillips, LSU

LB Kash Daniel, Kentucky

DB DeMarkus Acy, Missouri

DB Shyheim Carter, Alabama

DB Richard LeCounte, Georgia

DB Daniel Thomas, Auburn



SPECIALISTS

First Team

P Braden Mann, Texas A&M

PK Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia

RS Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

AP Jaylen Waddle, Alabama



Second Team

P Tommy Townsend, Florida

PK Anders Carlson, Auburn

RS Marquez Callaway, Tennessee

AP Kadarius Toney, Florida



Third Team

P Arryn Siposs, Auburn

PK Evan McPherson, Florida

RS Jashaun Corbin, Texas A&M

AP Lynn Bowden, Kentucky



* – Indicates a tie