College football: ESPN to televise Oct. 1 LSU-Auburn game

LSU Athletic Communications

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s game next week against Auburn will kickoff at 6 p.m. CT and will be televised on ESPN, the Southeastern Conference announced on Monday.

The Auburn contest serves as the first road SEC game for the Tigers and head coach Brian Kelly.

It will mark LSU’s first night game at Auburn since 2016 when the Tigers dropped an 18-13 decision in Jordan-Hare Stadium. LSU and Auburn meet in Jordan-Hare Stadium on CBS in both 2018 and 2020.

LSU hosts New Mexico this week, while Auburn hosts Missouri at 11 a.m. on the SEC Network.

Last year, the teams met in Tiger Stadium for an 8 p.m. kickoff on ESPN.

Other SEC games next week include (all times CT):

South Carolina State at South Carolina at 11 a.m. (SEC Network)

Kentucky at Ole Miss at 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Eastern Washington at Florida at 11 a.m. (SEC Network+/ESPN+)

Alabama at Arkansas at 2:30 p.m. (CBS)

Texas A&M at Mississippi State at 3 p.m. (SEC Network)

Georgia at Missouri at 6:30 p.m. (SEC Network)