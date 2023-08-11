College football: First fall scrimmage offers opportunities for Demons

By Jason Pugh, Northwestern State Assistant Athletic Director for Media Relations

NATCHITOCHES – The Northwestern State football team kicks off its season in a little more than three weeks with a bus trip to Lafayette for its opener.

The process of determining who will be on the travel roster already has begun with the advent of fall camp, but it kicks into a higher gear Saturday at 9 a.m. when the Demons hold their first intrasquad scrimmage of camp inside Turpin Stadium.

“Every day is important when you look at fall camp,” sixth-year head coach Brad Laird said. “You look at certain scrimmages along the way that are key points to identify guys who can step up in all three phases. We’ll go into our preseason scrimmage No. 1, our ninth practice, it’s our first chance to play with officials. We’ll get some live reps, get them on film in all three phases and evaluate them going forward.”

Saturday’s scrimmage is the first of two set for fall camp with the next seven days away on Aug. 19. With a roster filled with newcomers, it marks the first chance for numerous NSU players to show Laird and the staff what they can do in game-like situations.

Even after adding double-digit newcomers in the spring semester, the Demons continued to buttress their roster in the summer. That roster turnover has led to plenty of healthy competition for playing time in the first eight practices of camp.

Those involved will be placed under a different microscope Saturday morning.

“We’ve got a lot of key battles going on in all three phases,” Laird said. “Can they carry what they’ve learned the first eight practices and put it into a game-like situation? Some people step up on game days. We’ll see who those guys are not only certain positions, but also if we have to move some guys around up front on the offensive line and in the secondary.

“It’s a good opportunity for guys to showcase what they’ve learned so far.”

Intrasquad scrimmages are as much a part of the fabric of fall camp as is hot weather. Another piece that has become a staple of Demon camp also will take place following Saturday’s scrimmage.

A group of former Demon football players will come to Natchitoches and cook lunch and serve the team following the scrimmage. It continues a tradition that began on report day 2018 – Laird’s first season as the head coach at his alma mater – and has grown in stature among former Demon players year by year.

“That’s really turned into a great opportunity for the former players to come back and interact with the current players and get to know each other,” Laird said. “Gary Morgan, J.P. Dunbar and Petey Perot really started this my first year, and it’s grown into a two-day deal. They’ll be here (Friday) night, then be here for the scrimmage and feed the team after.”

NOTE: Saturday is move-in day on the Northwestern State campus. Fans are asked to avoid the Jefferson Street entrance at the southeast end of campus. Entering through the main entrance at Caspari Drive allows the quickest access to Turpin Stadium.

— Featured photo by Chris Reich, NSU Photographic Services