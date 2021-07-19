College football: Five Bulldogs earn spots on C-USA Preseason Watch List

By Ashley Springer, Louisiana Tech Associate Director of Strategic Communications

RUSTON – Conference USA released the 2021 preseason watch list, as selected by the league’s 14 head coaches, on Monday. Five student-athletes from each of the conference’s 14 member institutions were recognized as key players to watch ahead of the 2021 season.

Louisiana Tech graduate transfer running back Marcus Williams Jr., senior linebacker Trey Baldwin, junior offensive lineman Joshua Mote, sophomore defensive back BeeJay Williamson and sophomore punt returner Smoke Harris were named to the 2021 preseason watch list.

Williams transferred to Louisiana Tech from App State where he appeared in 42 games and made six starts. The Rocky Mount, N.C., native rushed for more than 500 yards in each of his four seasons played (2017-20).

He finished his App State career with 2,216 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns, averaging 5.5 yards per carry, and had six career-games with 100-plus rushing yards. Williams appeared in eight games with two starts as senior in 2020, registering 503 rushing yards on 68 attempts for three touchdowns.

Baldwin was named second team all-C-USA and earned a spot on the Phil Steele All-Conference USA third team in 2020. The Orange, Texas, native finished the season second on the team with 85 total tackles, including a team-best 53 solo tackles. Baldwin posted a career-high 18 tackles, including 14 solo, at UTSA on Oct. 24.

His 18 tackles tied for the 11th most nationally in the season, while his 14 solo tackles ranked second in the nation. He ranked first in C-USA and 11th in the FBS in solo tackles with 5.9 per game and was third in the conference in tackles per game at 9.4.

Baldwin registered 7.0 tackles for loss, including 1.0 sacks, five pass breakups, one interception and one quarterback hurry during the 2020 campaign.

Mote was an all-Conference USA honorable mention in 2020 and earned a spot on the Phil Steele All-Conference USA Fourth Team. He was part of an offensive front that ranked first in C-USA and second in the FBS in fourth down conversions at 88.9 percent (16-of-18).

The native of Oak Grove helped the offense rank fourth in C-USA and 53rd in the FBS in red zone offense at 84.6 percent (33-of-39). Mote assisted the offense in averaging 315.8 yards of total offense, including a 216.6 passing yard average and a 99.2 rushing yard average.

Williamson was named first team all-Conference USA by both the league and Phil Steele in 2020. The native of Dallas, Texas, was third on the team with 56 total tackles, including 32 solo, while also registering 2.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, three interceptions, three pass breakups, one quarterback hurry and one forced fumble.

Williamson recorded two interceptions against UAB and forced a fumble at the goal line to give LA Tech the game-winning possession. He registered multiple tackles in every game of the 2020 campaign.

Harris was named second team all-C-USA and Phil Steele All-Conference USA First Team as a punt returner in 2020. During the campaign, he averaged 21.50 yards per punt return after returning six punts for 129 total yards.

The native of St. Francisville had a career-long 60-yard punt return at the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl (Dec. 23). Harris totaled 463 all-purpose yards which was the third most on the team.

The Conference USA slate opens on Saturday, Aug. 28, and the league’s 17th Conference USA Football Championship Game is scheduled for the first week in December.

Louisiana Tech opens the 2021 season at Mississippi State on Saturday, Sept. 4, at 3 p.m. Tech will then open a three-game home stretch against Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday, Sept. 11, at 6 p.m. inside Joe Aillet Stadium.



Season tickets for the 2021 Louisiana Tech football season are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets online at LATechSports.com/tickets or by calling the LA Tech Ticket Office at (318) 257-3631.

OFFENSE

QB Grant Wells, RS Fr., Marshall

QB Bailey Zappe, GS, WKU

RB Frank Gore, Jr., Fr., Southern Miss

RB Sincere McCormick, Jr., UTSA

RB DeWayne McBride, So., UAB

RB D’Vonte Price, Sr., FIU

RB Marcus Williams, Jr., GS, Louisiana Tech

WR Jason Brownlee, Jr., Southern Miss

WR Jacob Cowing, So., UTEP

WR Jarrin Pearce, RS Sr., Middle Tennessee

WR Brandon Robinson, RS Sr., Florida Atlantic

WR Bradley Rozner, RS Jr., Rice

WR Jyaire Shorter, RS So., North Texas

WR Victor Tucker, RS Sr., Charlotte

OL Shea Baker, RS Jr., Rice

OL Jacob Brammer, RS Jr., North Texas

OL Spencer Burford, Sr., UTSA

OL Bobby DeHaro, RS Jr., UTEP

OL D’Mitri Emmanuel, RS Sr., Charlotte

OL Arvin Fletcher, RS Sr., Southern Miss

OL Lyndell Hudson, Jr., RS So., FIU

OL Alex Mollette, RS Sr., Marshall

OL Joshua Mote, Jr., Louisiana Tech

OL Jordan Palmer, Jr., Middle Tennessee

OL Nick Saldiveri, RS So., Old Dominion

OL Cole Spencer, RS Jr., WKU

OL Kadeem Telfort, RS Jr., UAB

OL Khalique Washington, Sr., Southern Miss

OL Isaac Weaver, Sr., Old Dominion

OL Nick Weber, RS Jr., Florida Atlantic

DEFENSE

DL Praise Amaewhule, RS So., UTEP

DL Evan Anderson, Fr., Florida Atlantic

DL Jamare Edwards, RS Jr., Marshall

DL Jordan Ferguson, RS Jr., Middle Tennessee

DL Elijah Garcia, RS Sr., Rice

DL Jaylon Haynes, Sr., UTSA

DL DeAngelo Malone, Sr. WKU

DL Antonio Moultrie, RS Jr., UAB

DL Dion Novil, Sr., North Texas

DL Davon Strickland, RS So., FIU

DL Markees Watts, Sr., Charlotte

LB Trey Baldwin, Sr., Louisiana Tech

LB KD Davis, Jr., North Texas

LB Tyler Murray, RS Sr., Charlotte

LB Jordan Young, Sr., Old Dominion

DB Reed Blankenship, Sr., Middle Tennessee

DB Richard Dames, Sr., FIU

DB Zyon Gilbert, Sr., Florida Atlantic

DB Steven Gilmore, Jr., Marshall

DB Joe Joe Headen, Sr., Old Dominion

DB Dy’Vonne Inyang, Sr., UTEP

DB Antwon Kincade, Sr., WKU

DB Kristopher Moll, Sr., UAB

DB Naeem Smith, Sr., Rice

DB BeeJay Williamson, So., Louisiana Tech

DB Rashad Wisdom, Jr., UTSA

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Briggs Bourgeois, RS Jr., Southern Miss

K Jonathan Cruz, Sr., Charlotte

K Brayden Narveson, RS So., WKU

K Nick Rice, Sr., Old Dominion

P Lucas Dean, Jr., UTSA

P Kyle Greenwell, Jr., UAB

P Matt Hayball, RS Jr., Florida Atlantic

P Tommy Heatherly, Sr., FIU

P Kyle Ulbrich, RS Jr., Middle Tennessee

PR Justin Garrett, RS Sr., UTEP

PR Smoke Harris, So., Louisiana Tech

PR Talik Keaton, RS So., Marshall

LS Nate Durham, RS Jr., North Texas

LS Campbell Riddle, Jr., Rice

— Featured photo by Tom Morris