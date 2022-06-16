College football: Former Parkway star Keondre Wudtee among two named assistant coaches at Centenary

By Patrick Meehan, Centenary College Assistant Athletic Director/Strategic Communications

Former Parkway star quarterback Keondre Wudtee has been named quarterbacks coach and special teams coordinator at Centenary College.

Wudtee’s hiring was announced Thursday. Centenary also announced that Tony Savino has been named co-offensive coordinator/recruiting coordinator and offensive line coach.

“I am really excited about adding two coaches to our staff that have Power 5 coaching and playing experience,” said Head Coach Byron Dawson said. “Both men will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to our Centenary Gent Football Family.”

Wudtee starred at Parkway for head coach David Feaster in 2014 and 2015. The two-time All-Parish Offensive MVP is the school’s all-time leading passer with 6,374 yards and 67 touchdowns. In 2015, he passed for 3,466 yards and 35 touchdowns, leading the Panthers to the Clasd 5A semifinals.

He was a member of Parkway’s All-Decade team.

After a three-year stint at Oklahoma State where he saw action in four games, Wudtee transferred to Northern Arizona and played two seasons for the Lumberjacks.

In 2021, he started all five games and was 80-of-137 for 1,074 yards

and four touchdowns. He also rushed for 48 yards and three touchdowns on 28 carries.

“Keondre is Shreveport-Bossier built, and he had a great career at Parkway High School,” said Dawson. “He signed a full scholarship to Oklahoma State and played QB under one of the nation’s most prolific and productive offenses at OSU.

“He cut his teeth under head coach Mike Gundy’s tutelage. He finished his career starting at Division 1 Northern Arizona after transferring from OSU and received the Golden Eagle Scholar Athlete Award in 2021.”

Savino comes to Centenary after spending the previous two years at Mississippi College as offensive line coach. In the 2021 season, his unit helped pave the way for an average of 293.8 yards rushing per game, which was the third best rushing season in Mississippi College history.

The Choctaws ranked third in Division II in rushing yards per game last season and two of Savino’s offensive linemen, Tahara Thornton and Matt Toles, were invited to Senior All-Star games.

Savino was an offensive lineman at Texas Christian University from 2003-07 and prior to his coaching position at Mississippi College he returned to his alma mater and served as an offensive analyst.

Aside from his extensive duties in recruiting, Savino also assisted with the offensive line and tight ends.

Prior to his time at TCU, Savino served as the running backs coach at the University of Central Oklahoma for three seasons. In each of his three seasons, Savino coached three different running backs to 1,000-yard seasons. His running backs combined for 60 rushing touchdowns in three seasons.

The productivity of the running back position was instrumental in turning a 2-8 Broncho football program in 2013 into an 8-4 program in 2014 and a 7-5 program in 2015.

The Bronchos also appeared in the postseason for the first time in over a decade in 2014. In 2015, the Bronchos posted back-to-back post-season appearances for the first time since the 1998 and 1999 seasons.

Before arriving at UCO, Savino spent the two seasons in Weatherford, Okla., where he coached the linebackers at Southwestern Oklahoma State. Savino started his coaching career at Cisco College in 2009, where he was the linebackers coach. In 2010, he switched positions to coach the defensive line.

“Tony was an offensive analyst at TCU for four years and also played on the offensive line for the Horned Frogs, starting off as a walk-on and earning a scholarship for his senior season in 2007,” Dawson said. “He has 13 years coaching experience at the college level.”

Centenary is holding two camps and clinics June 24 and June 25. For more information go to https://www.gocentenary.com/sports/fball/Camps_and_Clinics.

— Featured photo courtesy of Centenary College