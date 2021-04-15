College football: Former Parkway star Wudtee earns Big Sky Conference weekly honor

171

Former Parkway star quarterback Keondre Wudtee has been named the Offensive Player of the Week in the Big Sky Conference.

Wudtee completed 23-of-35 passes for 289 yards and one touchdown in Northern Arizona’s 28-20 victory over Southern Utah on April 10. He also rushed for 38 yards and two touchdowns.

Northern Arizona improved to 2-2. For the spring season, Wudtee has completed 67-of-114 passes for 830 yards and three touchdowns with one interception.

The redshirt senior originally signed with Oklahoma State. He transferred to Northern Arizona following the 2018 season.

A 2016 graduate of Parkway, he led the Panthers to a 12-2 record in 2015. Parkway reached the Class 5A semifinals, falling to eventual champion Zachary.

He completed 192-of-321 passes for 3,466 yards and 34 touchdowns with 12 interceptions.

He was the Offensive MVP on the All-Parish team in 2014 and 2015. 

In 2014, Wudtee completed 136-of-236 passes for 2,544 yards and 29 touchdowns with nine interceptions in 10 games.