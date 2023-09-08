College football: Grambling State, LSU to meet for first time Saturday

Coming off season-opening losses, the Grambling State Tigers and LSU Tigers face off for the first time Saturday in Tiger Stadium.

Kickoff is 6:30. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and the SEC Network+.

“Excited about a home game and playing in front of our home fans,” LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly during a press conference Thursday.

“An HBCU school like Grambling, one of the historic programs in college football. I know our team is excited about getting back out there and playing the game the way it’s intended to be played for four quarters, not two quarters.”

LSU fell to Florida State 45-24 Sunday after leading 17-14 at the half. The Tigers dropped from No. 5 in the AP preseason poll to No. 14.

GSU lost to Hampton 35-31 Saturday in the Brick City Classic In Harrison, N.J.

Kelly liked what he saw from his team in practice this week.

“The intensity level is what I was looking for,” he said. “We’ve seemed to have reached the level that I am much more comfortable with. I feel good about where we are, and were we need to continue to go. We have to play with a competitive edge that we lacked.”

Jayden Daniels completed 22 of 37 passes for 346 yards and one touchdown with one interception.

LSU struggled on the ground, gaining 113 yards. Daniels led the team with 64 yards, including a 40-yard run, on 15 carries.

GSU quarterback Myles Crawley, an Alabama State transfer, had an impressive debut. He completed 25-of-38 passes for 311 yards and two touchdowns.

The Tigers finished with 411 total yards. The GSU defense gave up 434 yards, including 279 rushing.