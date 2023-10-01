Home Sports-Free College football: Grambling State snaps State Fair Classic streak

By Curtis Ford, Grambling State Assistant AD for Athletic Communications; featured photo by Marcus Plummer

DALLAS — For the first time since 2017, Grambling State can lay claim to a victory over Prairie View A&M in State Fair Classic. GSU sailed past PVAMU 35-20 on Saturday night at the Cotton Bowl. 

The win improved Grambling State to 3-2 overall and 2-0 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC). Prairie View A&M dropped to 2-3 and 2-1 in conference. 

Myles Crawley continued to show why he’s one of the top quarterbacks in the SWAC, throwing for 241 yards and two touchdowns on 25-of-40 passing. He connected with eight different receivers in the win. 

The Grambling rushing attack was strong once again, running for over 200 yards against a SWAC opponent for the second week in a row. Floyd Chalk was the leading rusher for the Tigers, gaining 84 yards on 15 carries with a touchdown. Chance Williams was also strong for GSU, carrying the ball 16 times for 75 yards and a TD. 

As a team, GSU gained 451 total yards.

Defensively, Lewis Matthews and Javon Carter made life hard for the Panthers. 
Matthews made a game-high nine tackles, while Carter made eight stops with two sacks. The G-Men defense also recorded a season-high four sacks. 

Tanner Rinker accounted for all of Grambling State scoring in the first quarter, nailing a pair of field goals of 28 and 32 yards. The Tigers trailed PVAMU 7-6 heading into the second quarter.  

With the Panthers leading 10-9, Grambling State took over at its own 48-yard line with 6:38 to go in the half. The Tigers marched the ball down to the PVAMU 12-yard line. Crawley found Lyndon Rash in the right side of the of the end zone. Rinker added the PAT, giving GSU a 16-10 lead with 1:18 remaining in the half.

Prairie View A&M moved quickly moved the ball to the GSU 5-yard line on the ensuing drive, but Carlos Vallagomez missed a 22-yard field goal attempt wide-left, keeping the Tigers in front heading into the locker room. 

In the third quarter, PVAMU’s Villagomez trimmed GSU’s lead to 16-13 on a 42-yard field goal with 6:18 to go in the period. Crawley saddled up and led Grambling on an 11-play, 87-yard drive that ran 5:02 off the clock. The redshirt-junior gunslinger connected with Rash once again for 6-yard TD pass this time. The 2-point conversion failed, giving the Tigers a 22-13 lead at the 1:06 mark.

Prairie View A&M struck back immediately when Conner Wisham broke loose for a 53-yard touchdown run, making it 22-20 GSU with 10 seconds to go in the third. 

On GSU’s first drive of the fourth quarter, Crawley continued to dice up the PVAMU secondary, moving into Panther territory with a 30-yard pass to Rash, placing the ball at the Prairie View 28-yard line. Javon Robinson turned a short pass into a 16-yard reception, giving the Tigers a first and 10 at the 11-yard line. Two plays later, Chance Williams ran into the end zone for a 4-yard TD, stretching the lead to 29-20 with 12:44 remaining. 

Cedric Anderson notched his team-leading second interception of the year, picking off a pass with 8:12 to play. 

Floyd Chalk put the game away for good with a 3-yard touchdown gallop with 39 seconds left. 

Prairie View A&M was led by starting QB Trazon Connley who completed 11-of-23 passes for 223 yards and an interception. As a team, PVAMU gained 365 yards of offense. 

MORE FROM THE BOX SCORE

  • Grambling State gained 451 yards of total offense. GSU ran the ball 39 times for 210 yards.
  • GSU picked up 26 first downs. 
  • Grambling State dominated time of possession, possessing the ball for 37:22 to PVAMU’s 22:38. 
  • GSU committed 11 penalties for 70 yards.
  • Grambling State was 7-of-18 on 3rddowns.
  • The Tigers were 3-of-3 on 4th down conversions. 
  • GSU was perfect inside the red zone, scoring on all six trips. 
  • Javon Robinson led the Grambling State receiving corps with seven receptions for 64 yards.
  • Prairie View A&M registered 15 first downs.
  • The Panthers gained 365 yards of offense. 
  • Tre’Jon Spiller led PVAMU with four catches for 108 yards. 
  • PVAMU was 3-of-11 on 3rd downs.

UP NEXT
Grambling State travels to Lorman, Miss. to take on Alcorn State in a pivotal SWAC match-up on Oct. 7. Kickoff is sched

