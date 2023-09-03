College football: GSU QB has impressive debut in loss to Hampton

Quarterback Myles Crawley had an impressive debut, but the Grambling State Tigers came up just short in their season opener Saturday, falling to Hampton 35-31 in the Brick City Classic at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J.

Crawley, an Alabama State transfer, completed 25 of 38 passes for 311 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions.

GSU battled back from a 21-9 halftime deficit.

A 36-yard pass from Crawley to Lyndon Rash early in the fourth quarter got the Tigers within 28-25 early in the fourth quarter. But Hampton answered with a touchdown.

GSU scored on a 3-yard run by Chance Williams with 57 seconds left.

Rash had eight catches for 90 yards. Antonio Jones had five for 68.

The Tigers had no turnovers and forced two.

Hampton did most of its damage on the ground, amassing 279 yards.

Grambling visits LSU Saturday.