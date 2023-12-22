College football: Hankton, Sloan to serve as LSU co-offensive coordinators in bowl game

By Michael Bonnette, LSU Associate Athletic Director/Communications

BATON ROUGE – Cortez Hankton and Joe Sloan will serve as co-offensive coordinators for LSU’s game against Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl, head coach Brian Kelly announced on Friday.

Sloan and Hankton are both in their second year with the Tigers. Sloan coaches the LSU quarterbacks, while Hankton serves as passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach.

“I’m confident in Cortez and Joe’s ability to run the offense,” Kelly said. “They will collaborate in the passing game and work with Brad (Davis) and Frank (Wilson) in the running game. They will execute a great game plan for us. They are a cohesive group of coaches and I’m excited about this opportunity for them. I know they will do a good job.”

Davis serves as LSU’s offensive line coach, while Wilson coaches the running backs. LSU’s offensive line was recently named one of three finalists for the Joe Moore Award, which is given to the best offensive line in college football.

The move came after Mike Denbrock departed the staff to take a position at another school.

The Tigers wrapped up pre-Christmas bowl preparations today and depart for Tampa and the ReliaQuest Bowl on Dec. 26.Kickoff between 13th-ranked LSU and Wisconsin is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT on Jan. 1. The game will be televised on ESPN2.