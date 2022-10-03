College football: How former Bossier Parish high school standouts fared in Week 5

College football: How former Bossier Parish high school standouts fared in Week...

How some former Bossier Parish high school standouts fared in Week 5.

Jackson Tinkis, Airline, US Merchant Marine Academy – The sophomore kicker was 5 for 5 on PATs, 2 for 2 on FG (42 and 35 yards) and averaged 58.4 yards on kickoffs in a 41-14 win against Worcester Polytechnic. The Mariners are 3-1.

Decamerion Richardson, Bossier, Mississippi State — The sophomore cornerback had five solo and nine total tackles in a 42-24 victory over Texas A&M. He also recovered a fumble and returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown.

Malik Antwine, Benton, Northeastern Oklahoma State — The sophomore WR had three catches for 63 yards, including a 61-yard touchdown, in a 35-13 loss to Central Missouri.

Melvin Smith Jr., Airline, Southern Arkansas — The sophomore DB had five solo tackles and seven solo in a 34-22 loss to East Central.

Gavin Roe, Haughton, Southern Arkansas — The sophomore LB had one solo tackle and five total tackles and an interception in a 34-22 loss to East Central.

Gabriel Larry, Parkway, Manvel, Texas, East Central (Miss.) CC — The sophomore completed 9 of 19 passes for 102 yards and rushed for 54 yards in a 24-20 loss to Southwest

Note: If you know anyone who deserves to be added to the list please send their name and pertinent statistics to rhedges@bossierpress.com